Atalanta vs Frosinone Prediction and Betting Tips | 15th January 2024

Serie A is back in action with another set of matches this week as Frosinone lock horns with Gian Piero Gasperini's impressive Atalanta side in an important encounter at the Gewiss Stadium on Monday.

Atalanta vs Frosinone Preview

Frosinone are currently in 15th place in the Serie A standings and have been fairly impressive so far this season. The away side crashed out of the Coppa Italia after a 4-0 defeat against Juventus this week and will need to work hard to bounce back in this match.

Atalanta, on the other hand, are in seventh place in the league table at the moment and have stepped up to the plate in recent weeks. La Dea edged AC Milan to a narrow 2-1 victory in their previous game and will look to take it up a notch this week.

Atalanta vs Frosinone Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Atalanta have a good recent record and have won four out of the last seven matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Frosinone's one victory.

After an unbeaten run of four matches against Frosinone with three victories in the Serie A, Atalanta lost their most recent encounter against the away side in the reverse fixture in the competition.

Atalanta have won each of their last two matches at home against Frosinone in the Serie A, scoring six goals and keeping two clean sheets in the process.

After a run of only one victory in four matches at home in the Serie A, Atalanta have won each of their last three such games in the competition.

Frosinone are one of only three teams alongside Cagliari and Lecce in the Serie A that are yet to win a match away from home in the competition this season.

Atalanta vs Frosinone Prediction

Atalanta have an impressive squad at their disposal and have managed to become a resurgent force over the past month. The hosts pulled off an important result against AC Milan this week and will need to make the most of their form this weekend.

Frosinone have managed to stay away from the relegation zone so far but have a poor away record this season. Atalanta are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Atalanta 3-1 Frosinone

Atalanta vs Frosinone Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Atalanta to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Atalanta to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Teun Koopmeiners to score - Yes