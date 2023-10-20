Atalanta vs Genoa Prediction and Betting Tips | 22nd October 2023

The Serie A is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Genoa take on an impressive Atalanta side in an important clash at the Gewiss Stadium on Sunday.

Atalanta vs Genoa Preview

Genoa are currently in 15th place in the Serie A standings and have not been at their best in recent weeks. The away side slumped to a 1-0 defeat at the hands of AC Milan last week and will be aiming to bounce back in this match.

Atalanta, on the other hand, are in sixth place in the league table at the moment and have been fairly impressive so far this season. La Dea slumped to a 3-2 defeat against Lazio in their previous game and have a point to prove this weekend.

Atalanta vs Genoa Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Atalanta have a good recent record against Genoa and have won 12 out of the last 31 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Genoa's eight victories.

Atalanta and Genoa have played out draws in four of their last five matches in the Serie A, with three of these games ending with either team finding the back of the net.

Genoa have won only one of their last 13 matches against Atalanta in the Serie A, with Atalanta winning a total of eight games during this period.

Genoa are winless in their last six matches away from home against Atalanta in the Serie A, with their previous such victory coming by a 2-0 scoreline in January 2016.

Atalanta have kept clean sheets in each of their last three matches at home in the Serie A and will be looking to achieve four such results in a row for the first time since March 2017.

Atalanta vs Genoa Prediction

Atalanta have an impressive squad at their disposal and will be intent on stepping up to the plate this season. La Dea can be unstoppable on their day and have a point to prove going into this game.

Genoa have struggled this season and are in desperate need of a shot in the arm at the moment. Atalanta are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Atalanta 3-1 Genoa

Atalanta vs Genoa Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Atalanta

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Atalanta to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Duvan Zapata to score - Yes