Atalanta vs Genoa prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2021-22

Atalanta entertain Genoa at the Atleti Azzurri d'Italia in Serie A action on Sunday.

The hosts emerged victorious against Bayer Leverkusen in the first leg of the Europa League round of 16 fixture on Thursday and will be looking to make it four wins in four home games across all competitions. In their previous league outing, they fell short of securing a point at Roma as Tammy Abraham's goal condemned them to a 1-0 loss.

Genoa remained in the relegation zone as they played their sixth consecutive draw in the Italian top-flight last week. They held Empoli to a goalless draw in their home game on Sunday.

Atalanta vs Genoa Head-to-Head

The north Italian rivals have squared off 102 times across all competitions. Genoa have traditionally been the better side in this fixture but have just one win in the last 12 games against Atalanta.

Il Grifone enjoy a 39-33 lead in wins while 30 games have ended in draws. The visiting side's last win at Sunday's venue came in 2016 and are on a six-game winless run against the hosts at the moment.

The reverse fixture in Genoa earlier this season ended in a goalless draw.

Atalanta form guide (all competitions): W-L-W-W-L

Genoa form guide (Serie A): D-D-D-D-D

Atalanta vs Genoa Team News

Atalanta

Duvan Zapata has not featured in any game in over a month after picking up a thigh strain in February. He is not expected to be risked in this home game.

Josip Ilicic also remains out with a personal issue. Rafael Toloi returns from a one-game suspension but Marten de Roon sits this one out following his red card against Roma.

Injured: Duvan Zapata

Suspended: Marten de Roon

Unavailable: Josip Ilicic

Genoa

Andrea Masiello, Domenico Criscito, Zinho Vanheusden, Roberto Piccoli, Andrea Cambiaso, Caleb Ekuban, and Lennart Czyborra missed out on the game against Empoli with injuries and might not recover in time for the trip to Bergamo.

Nicolò Rovella and Stefano Sturaro are the two additions to their lengthy list of absentees as they are suspended for a game.

Injured: Andrea Masiello, Domenico Criscito, Zinho Vanheusden, Roberto Piccoli, Andrea Cambiaso, Caleb Ekuban, Lennart Czyborra

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Nicolò Rovella, Stefano Sturaro

Atalanta vs Genoa Predicted XI

Atalanta Predicted XI (3-4-3): Juan Musso (GK); Rafael Toloi, Berat Djimsiti, Merih Demiral; Hans Hateboer, Mario Pašalić, Remo Freuler, Davide Zappacosta; Ruslan Malinovskyi, Matteo Pessina, Jeremie Boga

Genoa Predicted XI (4-3-1-2): Salvatore Sirigu (GK); Silvan Hefti, Johan Vásquez, Leo Skiri Ostigard, Riccardo Calafiori; Mattia Bani, Kelvin Yeboah, Milan Badelj; Nadiem Amiri, Albert Gudmundsson, Mattia Destro

Atalanta vs Genoa Prediction

Genoa have just one win to their name in the ongoing Serie A campaign, with that triumph coming in their away game at Cagliari in September. They have not scored more than one goal in a game since December and pose little threat to the home side.

Atalanta have a decent home record and should be able to come out on top here.

Prediciton: Atalanta 2-1 Genoa

