Atalanta vs Hellas Verona Prediction and Betting Tips | 15th April 2024

The Serie A returns to the fold with another set of matches this week as Hellas Verona lock horns with Gian Piero Gasperini's Atalanta side in an important encounter at the Gewiss Stadium on Monday.

Atalanta vs Hellas Verona Preview

Hellas Verona are currently in 17th place in the Serie A standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The away side slumped to a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Genoa last week and will need to bounce back in this match.

Atalanta, on the other hand, are in sixth place in the league table at the moment and have been fairly impressive over the past year. La Dea stunned Liverpool with a 3-0 victory in their previous game in the Europa League and will look to achieve a similar result this week.

Atalanta vs Hellas Verona Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Atalanta have a good recent record against Hellas Verona and have won 13 out of the last 25 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Hellas Verona's nine victories.

After a winless run of seven matches against Hellas Verona in the Serie A, Atalanta have won eight of their last 11 such games in the competition.

Hellas Verona have won only seven of their 27 points in the Serie A so far this season against teams that are currently in the top half of the league table - only Salernitana and Frosinone have a worse run in this regard.

Hellas Verona have won two of their last three matches away from home against Atalanta in the Serie A and are unbeaten in five of their last eight such games in the competition.

Atalanta vs Hellas Verona Prediction

Atalanta have thrived under Gian Piero Gasperini and will look to make their mark this week. La Dea are fighting for a place in Europe this season and cannot afford to drop points on Monday.

Hellas Verona are a few poor results away from the relegation zone and will need to be at their best in this fixture. Fiorentina are the better team at the moment, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Atalanta 3-1 Hellas Verona

Atalanta vs Hellas Verona Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Atalanta to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Atalanta to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Mario Pasalic to score - Yes