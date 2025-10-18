Atalanta vs Lazio Prediction and Betting Tips | 19th October 2025

The 2025-26 edition of Serie A is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Atalanta lock horns with Maurizio Sarri's Lazio side in an important clash at the Gewiss Stadium on Sunday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.

Ad

Atalanta vs Lazio Preview

Lazio are currently in 14th place in the Serie A standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The away side played out a 3-3 draw against Torino last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Atalanta, on the other hand, are in sixth place in the league table at the moment and have stepped up to the plate over the past year. La Dea were held to a disappointing 1-1 draw by Como in their previous game and have a point to prove this weekend.

Ad

Trending

Atalanta vs Lazio Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Lazio have a good recent record against Atalanta and have won 21 out of the last 46 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Atalanta's 13 victories.

Atalanta have won 38 out of their 114 matches against Lazio in Serie A - they have a better record only against Bologna in the history of the competition.

Lazio won their previous match away from home against Atalanta in Serie A and could win consecutive such games against La Dea for only the third time in their history.

Atalanta have played out four draws in six matches in Serie A this season and could play out seven draws at this stage of their campaign for the first time since the 1977-78 season.

Atalanta are unbeaten in their last six matches in Serie A.

Ad

Atalanta vs Lazio Prediction

Atalanta have been a formidable unit yet again this year but have flattered to deceive in Serie A in recent months. Ademola Lookman has been sensational for La Dea and will look to make his mark this weekend.

Lazio can pack a punch on their day but will be up against a strong opponent on Sunday. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment and could play out a draw in this fixture.

Ad

Prediction: Atalanta 2-2 Lazio

Atalanta vs Lazio Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Atalanta to score first - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aditya Hosangadi Aditya is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda, covering previews, news, post-match articles and live blogs for 5 years. During his time here, he has had the privilege of covering a press meeting during the collaboration between his favorite club Bengaluru FC and Sevilla, where he got a chance to interact with Sevilla president Jose Castro and explore the grassroots development in his city.



Aditya started following the sport after being dazzled by Ronaldinho’s silky feet at the 2006 FIFA World Cup. He is a Barcelona fan and unsurprisingly, his favorite manager and players are Pep Guardiola and Andres Iniesta respectively. He admires the latter for his superhuman talent and his off-pitch demeanor, and his winning goal in Spain’s 2010 World Cup final win over the Netherlands left a lasting impact on Aditya.



The match-preview specialist believes that his ongoing five-year stint at Sportskeeda has given him the ability to identify the distinct line between emotional and fact-based articles, which separates him from other journalists. For him, fact-checking is the most integral part of his writing process and he only relies on authentic platforms for data.



Aditya is a semi-professional pianist and likes to participate in concerts and recitals when not immersed in football. Know More