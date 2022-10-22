Atalanta vs Lazio Prediction and Betting Tips | 23rd October 2022

The Serie A is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Lazio lock horns with Gian Piero Gasperini's Atalanta side in an important clash at the Gewiss Stadium on Sunday.

Atalanta vs Lazio Preview

Atalanta are currently in second place in the Serie A standings and have been in excellent form so far this season. The home side edged Sassuolo to an important 2-1 victory last week and will look to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

Lazio, on the other hand, are in fifth place in the league table at the moment and have recovered from their slow start to the season. The Biancocelesti were held to a 0-0 draw by Udinese in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

Atalanta vs Lazio Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Atalanta have a good record against Lazio and have won 36 out of the 108 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Lazio's 30 victories.

With 37 defeats, only Bologna have suffered more Serie A defeats at the hands of Atalanta than Lazio.

Atalanta have lost only one of their last 10 matches against Lazio in the Serie A, with their only defeat during this period coming in January 2021.

Atalanta and Lazio played out draws in both their Serie A matches last season and last played out three consecutive draws in the competition in 2001.

Lazio are unbeaten in their last three away games against Atalanta and could secure three consecutive such games for the first time since 2007.

Atalanta have conceded 22 goals in their 12 games against Lazio under Gian Piero Gasperini - more than any other opponent in the competition.

Atalanta vs Lazio Prediction

Atalanta remain one of only two unbeaten teams in the Serie A at the moment and will be intent on maintaining their unbeaten run this weekend. La Dea have been lethal under Gian Piero Gasperini and have a point to prove on Sunday.

Lazio can pack a punch on their day and have improved under Maurizio Sarri this year. Atalanta have been the better team this season, however, and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Atalanta 2-1 Lazio

Atalanta vs Lazio Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Atalanta

Tip 2: Game to score over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Lazio to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Luis Muriel to score - Yes

