Atalanta vs Lazio Prediction and Betting Tips | 6th April 2025

The 2024-25 edition of Serie A is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Lazio lock horns with Gian Piero Gasperini's Atalanta side in an important encounter at the Gewiss Stadium on Sunday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.
Atalanta vs Lazio Preview
Lazio are currently in seventh place in the Serie A standings and have been inconsistent over the past year. The away side played out a 1-1 draw against Torino last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.
Atalanta, on the other hand, are in third place in the league table at the moment and have stepped up to the plate so far this season. La Dea slumped to a damaging 1-0 defeat at the hands of Fiorentina in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.
Atalanta vs Lazio Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Lazio have a good recent record against Atalanta and have won 20 out of the last 55 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Atalanta's 13 victories.
- Atalanta have won 38 of their 113 matches against Lazio in Serie A - the joint-highest number of victories they have secured against a single opponent in the history of the competition.
- The last nine matches between Atalanta and Lazio have witnessed three wins apiece and three draws, with the two teams playing out a 1-1 draw in the reverse fixture in Serie A in December last year.
- Atalanta have lost each of their last two matches in Serie A without scoring a single goal and could endure a run of three such games on the trot for the first time since November 2022.
Atalanta vs Lazio Prediction
Atalanta are in the midst of a slump at the moment and have been surprisingly ineffective in the final third in their last two games. Mateo Retegui and Ademola Lookman can be lethal on their day and have a point to prove going into this game.
Lazio can pack a punch on their day but have blown hot and cold so far this season. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment and could play out a draw in this fixture.
Prediction: Atalanta 2-2 Lazio
Atalanta vs Lazio Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Draw
Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes
Tip 3: Atalanta to score first - Yes