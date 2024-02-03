Atalanta vs Lazio Prediction and Betting Tips | February 4th 2024

The Italian Serie A returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Atalanta and Lazio go head-to-head on Sunday.

With just two points separating both sides in a race for a top-four finish, we anticipate a thrilling contest ensuing at the Gewiss Stadium.

Atalanta continue to push for Champions League qualification as they picked up a 2-0 home victory over Udinese last Saturday.

Gian Piero Gasperini’s men have won four games on the bounce and are unbeaten in their last seven matches across all competitions, claiming six wins and one draw since a 1-0 loss against Bologna on December 23.

Atalanta now return home, where they are currently on a run of seven consecutive victories and they will be looking to keep the juggernaut rolling.

Elsewhere, Lazio failed to return to winning ways as they were held to a goalless draw by Napoli at the Stadio Olimpico last Sunday.

This followed a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Inter Milan in the Supercoppa Italiana semi-finals on January 19 which saw their five-game winning streak come to an end.

With 34 points from 21 matches, Lazio are currently sixth in the Serie A table, two points and two places below Sunday’s hosts.

Atalanta vs Lazio Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 20 wins from the last 43 meetings between the sides, Lazio hold a clear upper hand in the history of this fixture.

Atalanta have picked up 12 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 11 occasions.

Lazio are unbeaten in their last three visits to the Gewiss Stadium, claiming two wins and one draw since a 3-2 loss in January 2021.

Atalanta have won their last six competitive home games and currently boast the division’s third-best home record, having picked up 25 points from 11 matches.

Lazio are unbeaten in seven of their last eight Serie A games — claiming five wins and two draws — with a 2-0 defeat against Inter on December 17 being the exception.

Atalanta vs Lazio Prediction

October’s reverse fixture ended in a five-goal thriller and we anticipate another action-packed contest this weekend. Atalanta have flown out of the blocks this year and we are tipping them to see off a Lazio side who appear to have run out of steam.

Prediction: Atalanta 2-1 Lazio

Atalanta vs Lazio Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Atalanta to win

Tip 2: First to score - Atalanta (The hosts have opened the scoring in six of their last seven games)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in five of the last six meetings between the sides)

