Atalanta vs Lazio prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2021-22

The Serie A is back in action with another set of intriguing fixtures this weekend as Atalanta take on Lazio on Saturday. Both teams have excellent players at their disposal and have a point to prove this weekend.

Atalanta are in fifth place in the Serie A standings and have been fairly impressive this season. La Dea eased past Sampdoria by a 3-1 margin this week and will want a similar result from this fixture.

Lazio, on the other hand, are in sixth place in the league table at the moment and have endured a slump over the past week. The Biancocelesti recovered from their stunning defeat last weekend with a 1-0 victory against Fiorentina and will need to step up in this match.

Atalanta vs Lazio Head-to-Head

Lazio have a good record against Atalanta and have won 18 out of 38 matches played between the two teams. Atalanta have managed 11 victories against Lazio and will need to cut the deficit on Saturday.

The previous game between the two teams took place in January this year and ended in a 3-1 victory for Lazio. Atalanta were poor on the day and will need to avenge the result this weekend.

Atalanta form guide in the Serie A: W-D-W-L-D

Lazio form guide in the Serie A: W-L-W-L-W

Atalanta vs Lazio Team News

Immobile might not feature in this game

Atalanta

Matteo Pessina, Berat Djimsiti, and Robin Gosens are injured and have been ruled out of this fixture. Jose Luis Palomino received a booking against Sampdoria and is suspended for this game.

Injured: Matteo Pessina, Berat Djimsiti, Robin Gosens, Hans Hateboer

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Jose Luis Palomino

Lazio

Mattia Zaccagni is serving a suspension at the moment and will be excluded from the squad against Atalanta. Lazio will have to name their best team to stand a chance in this game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Mattia Zaccagni

Atalanta vs Lazio Predicted XI

Atalanta Predicted XI (3-4-3): Juan Musso; Marten de Roon, Matteo Lovato, Merih Demiral; Joakim Maehle, Teun Koopmeiners, Remo Freuler, Davide Zappacosta; Josip Ilicic, Mario Pasalic, Duvan Zapata

Lazio Predicted XI (4-3-3): Pepe Reina; Elseid Hysaj, Francesco Acerbi, Patric, Adam Marusic; Lucas Leiva, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Luis Alberto; Felipe Anderson, Pedro, Ciro Immobile

Atalanta vs Lazio Prediction

Lazio have been inconsistent in the Serie A this season and will need to build some momentum in the coming weeks. The likes of Ciro Immobile and Pedro have been impressive for their team but will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

Atalanta can be unstoppable on their day but are susceptible to the occasional poor result. Both teams have issues to solve at the moment and are likely to play out a draw on Saturday.

Prediction: Atalanta 2-2 Lazio

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi