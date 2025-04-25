Atalanta vs Lecce Prediction and Betting Tips | April 27, 2025

Atalanta host Lecce at the Gewiss Stadium on Sunday in Serie A. The hosts are third in the points table with 64 points as they seek to qualify for the UEFA Champions League.

They are coming off a 1-0 win at AC Milan, with midfielder Ederson scoring the winner midway through the second-half as Gian Piero Gasperini's side recorded a fifth straight unbeaten outing against the Rossoneri.

Lecce, meanwhile, lost 3-0 at Como in their last match and are 17th in the standings with 26 points.

Atalanta vs Lecce Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 45 meetings between Atalanta and Lecce, who lead 19-11.

Atalanta have won their last three games in the fixture by a 7-0 aggregate scoreline.

Lecce are without a clean sheet in seven games in the fixture.

The Bergamo outfit have the second-best offensive and defensive records in the top-flight this season, with 66 goals scored and 30 conceded.

Atalanta are the lowest-scoring side in Serie A this season, with a goal tally of 23.

Atalanta vs Lecce Prediction

Atalanta are on a run of consecutive victories after winning just one of their previous five matches. They have performed quite poorly at home all year and have work to do this weekend.

Lecce, meanwhile, are on a run of back-to-back defeats and are winless in their last 10 matches. They have lost their last three away matches and could lose again.

Prediction: Atalanta 3-0 Lecce

Atalanta vs Lecce Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Atalanta

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Five of their last seven meetings have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of their last four matchups.)

