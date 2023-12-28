Atalanta vs Lecce Prediction and Betting Tips | December 30th 2023

Atalanta and Lecce wrap up their schedule for 2023 when they go head-to-head at the Gewiss Stadium in round 18 of the Italian Serie A on Saturday.

Roberto D'Aversa’s men head into the game as one of just four sides without an away win in the league and will be looking to end this poor record.

It was a rather quiet Christmas for Atalanta as they suffered a 1-0 defeat against Bologna at the Estadio Renato Dall'Ara on December 23.

Gian Piero Gasperini’s side had won their previous three matches, including a comfortable 4-0 victory over Raków Częstochowa in the Europa League, where they finished first in Group D with 14 points from six matches.

With 26 points from 17 matches, Atalanta are currently eighth in the Serie A table, two points behind sixth-placed AS Roma in the UEFA Europa Conference League qualification spot.

Like the hosts, Lecce were denied an early Christmas present as they suffered a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Inter Milan last time out.

Prior to that, Roberto D'Aversa’s men picked up a 2-1 home victory over Frosinone on December 16 which saw their 11-match unbeaten run come to an end.

Despite their recent struggles, Lecce are currently 12th in the league table with 20 points from 17 games, seven points above the danger zone.

Atalanta vs Lecce Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With seven wins from the last 16 meetings between the sides, Atalanta boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Lecce have picked up three wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on six occasions.

Atalanta lost both home and away meetings against D'Aversa’s men last season, conceding four goals and scoring twice over both fixtures.

Lecce are yet to taste victory on their travels this season, losing three and picking up five draws in eight away matches so far.

Atalanta are unbeaten in four of their last four home games in all competitions, claiming three wins and one draw since early November.

Atalanta vs Lecce Prediction

Off the back of a disappointing result at Bologna, Atalanta now return home where they have picked up two wins and one draw in their last three matches.

Gasperini’s men take on a Lecce side who have struggled for results on the road and we fancy them closing out the year with a win.

Prediction: Atalanta 2-1 Lecce

Atalanta vs Lecce Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Atalanta to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in six of the last seven meetings between the teams)

Tip 3: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have also scored in six of their previous seven clashes)