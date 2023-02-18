Atalanta vs Lecce Prediction and Betting Tips | February 19, 2023

Atalanta and Lecce will go head-to-head at the Gewiss Stadium in round 23 of Serie A on Sunday (February 19).

Gian Piero Gasperini’s side head into the weekend on a run of four straight home wins and will look to keep the juggernaut rolling.

Atalanta returned to winning ways on Saturday by edging out Lazio 2-0 at the Stadio Olimpico.

Before that, Gasperini’s men lost 1-0 to Inter Milan in the Coppa Italia on January 31 before losing 1-0 against Sassuolo four days later. With 41 points from 22 games, Atalanta are third in Serie A, level on points with AS Roma and AC Milan.

Meanwhile, Lecce turned in a solid team performance in a 1-1 draw against Roma in their last outing.

That followed a 2-0 win at Cremonese on February 4, which snapped their four-game winless run. With 24 points from 22 games, Lecce are 13th in the points table, level on points with Fiorentina and Sassuolo.

Atalanta vs Lecce Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

With seven wins from their last 13 meetings, Atalanta boast a superior record in the fixture.

Lecce have picked up two wins in this period, while the spoils have been shared on four occasions.

Atalanta are unbeaten in their last seven home games against Lecce, winning three.

Lecce head into the weekend without a win in five of their last six league outings, drawing thrice and losing twice.

Atalanta have won their last four home games across competitions since a 1-0 friendly loss against AZ Alkmaar on December 29.

Atalanta vs Lecce Prediction

While Atalanta have struggled in recent weeks, a run of four consecutive home wins should have the Gewiss Stadium buzzing this weekend. They should continue their fine home form by claiming a slender win.

Prediction: Atalanta 2-1 Lecce

Atalanta vs Lecce Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Atalanta

Tip 2: Both teams to score - Yes (Both teams have scored in five of their last six meetings.)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in five of their last six clashes since November 2008.)

Paul Merson predicts the result of Newcastle vs Liverpool and other PL GW 24 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes