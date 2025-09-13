Atalanta vs Lecce Prediction and Betting Tips | September 14th 2025

Atalanta will entertain Lecce at Gewiss Stadium in Serie A on Sunday. Both teams have endured a winless start to their league campaign and will look to bounce back here.

The hosts got their campaign underway with a 1-1 draw against Pisa, with Gianluca Scamacca scoring a second-half equalizer. In their previous outing, they played out another 1-1 draw against Parma before the international break.

The visitors began their campaign with a goalless draw against Genoa and failed to score for the second consecutive match, losing 2-0 at home to AC Milan in their previous outing.

Atalanta vs Lecce Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 52 times in all competitions. La Dea have the upper hand in the head-to-head record, with 22 wins. The visitors have 12 wins, and 18 games have ended in draws.

They last met in Serie A in April, and that match ended in a 1-1 draw, ending the hosts' winning streak in this fixture after three games.

La Dea last began their Serie A campaign with three consecutive draws in the 1977-78 campaign.

The visitors are unbeaten in their last four Serie A away games, playing out three draws.

Atalanta have won just two of their 12 home games in Serie A in 2025.

Lecce have seen under 2.5 goals in their last seven league outings.

The visitors have failed to score in their first two league games of the season. Notably, in their entire history of participation in the top flight, they have failed to score in their first three league games of the campaign just once, in the 1993-94 campaign.

Atalanta vs Lecce Prediction

La Dea have lost two of their last 10 league games, with both defeats registered at home. They have suffered just one loss at home against the visitors in the 21st century. Notably, four of their last seven home games in this fixture have ended in draws.

Gianluca Scamacca is nursing a knee injury and is a major doubt. Sead Kolasinac and Mitchel Bakker are confirmed absentees. Ademola Lookman is reportedly back on good terms with the club but is unlikely to start here.

I Salentini are winless in their two league games thus far without scoring and will look to improve upon that record. Notably, they have scored one goal in their last four meetings against the hosts while conceding eight times.

Gaby Jean, Balthazar Pierret, and Mohamed Kaba will miss the trip to Bergamo due to injuries.

La Dea have a good recent record in this fixture and should be able to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Atalanta 2-1 Lecce

Atalanta vs Lecce Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Atalanta to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

