Atalanta vs Manchester United - Combined XI | UEFA Champions League 2021-21

Atalanta will face Manchester United for the second-leg of their Champions League clash in Bergamo on Wednesday.

The two sides played out a pulsating five-goal thriller at Old Trafford last month. The Red Devils produced a sensational comeback from 2-0 to score thrice in the second half, winning 3-2.

Marcus Rashford, Harry Maguire and Cristiano Ronaldo all scored apiece in the second-half to wipe out Gli Orobici's lead.

Mario Pasalic and Merih Demiral were among the goals for Atalanta.

Gian Piero Gasperini's side will have revenge on their minds as another setback could be detrimental to their progression hopes. However, their recent form has been patchy, winning only once in their last four games in all competitions.

Manchester United were also in limbo until their convincing victory at the weekend over Tottenham Hotspur, which has restored their confidence.

Either way, we have another tasty fixture on our hands on Wednesday.

Ahead of the mouth-watering kick-off, here's how Atalanta and Manchester United will stack up in a combined XI: (Formation:4-1-3-2)

Goalkeeper: David De Gea (Manchester United)

De Gea is searching for his first European clean sheet of the season

Juan Musso and David De Gea have both made 12 saves in the Champions League so far this season. This is behind only Ersin Destanoglu (Besiktas) and Georgios Athanasiadis (Sheriff Tiraspol), both on 15.

But the latter gets a spot here for his sheer wealth of experience. Moreover, he's rediscovered his best form this season despite Manchester United's patchy run.

De Gea even won the man-of-the-match award for a solid performance against Villarreal last month. Although he's yet to keep a clean sheet in the competition, the Spaniard's intervention will be crucial again tomorrow.

