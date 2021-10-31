Atalanta vs Manchester United prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League 2021-22

Atalanta are set to play Manchester United at the Gewiss Stadium on Tuesday in the group stage of the UEFA Champions League.

Atalanta come into this game on the back of a 2-2 draw against Maurizio Sarri's Lazio in Serie A. Goals from experienced Spanish forward Pedro and star striker Ciro Immobile for Lazio was cancelled out by goals from Colombian striker Duvan Zapata and Dutch midfielder Marten de Roon for Atalanta.

Manchester United, on the other hand, beat Nuno Espirito Santo's Tottenham Hotspur 3-0 in the English Premier League. Goals from Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, experienced Uruguayan striker Edinson Cavani and attacker Marcus Rashford ensured victory for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Manchester United.

Atalanta vs Manchester United Head-to-Head

Atalanta faced Manchester United a few days ago in the UEFA Champions League, with Manchester United beating Atalanta 3-2.

Bruno Fernandes @B_Fernandes8 Doing it the right way! Well done boys! 🙌🏼 Doing it the right way! Well done boys! 🙌🏼 https://t.co/wxpZpI7Apo

Second-half goals from forward Marcus Rashford, centre-back Harry Maguire and Portugal international Cristiano Ronaldo sealed the deal for Manchester United. Croatian midfielder Mario Pasalic and Turkish centre-back Merih Demiral scored the consolation goals for Atalanta.

Atalanta form guide in Serie A: D-W-D-W-L

Manchester United form guide in the English Premier League: W-L-L-D-L

Atalanta vs Manchester United Team News

Atalanta

Atalanta will be without German left-back Robin Gosens, Dutch right-back Hans Hateboer, midfielder Matteo Pessina and centre-back Rafael Toloi and Berat Djimsiti. Other than there are no known issues and manager Gian Piero Gasperini is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: Berat Djimsiti, Rafael Toloi, Matteo Pessina, Robin Gosens, Hans Hateboer

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Manchester United

Meanwhile, Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could be without French striker Anthony Martial.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Anthony Martial

Suspended: None

Atalanta vs Manchester United Predicted XI

Atalanta Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Juan Musso, Matteo Lovato, Merih Demiral, Marten de Roon, Davide Zappacosta, Remo Freuler, Teun Koopmeiners, Joakim Maehle, Ruslan Malinovskyi, Mario Pasalic, Luis Muriel

Manchester United Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): David de Gea, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Raphael Varane, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Nemanja Matic, Paul Pogba, Jadon Sancho, Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford, Cristiano Ronaldo

OptaJoe @OptaJoe At 36 years and 267 days old, Man Utd’s Cristiano Ronaldo is the oldest player to both score and assist a goal in a Premier League game since Didier Drogba in December 2014 – who was also 36y 267d and also did so against Spurs. Spooky. At 36 years and 267 days old, Man Utd’s Cristiano Ronaldo is the oldest player to both score and assist a goal in a Premier League game since Didier Drogba in December 2014 – who was also 36y 267d and also did so against Spurs. Spooky.

Atalanta vs Manchester United Prediction

Atalanta are one of the most entertaining teams in Europe, and they nearly produced a memorable win against Manchester United a few days ago. They are missing some important players, but they remain one of the better teams in Italy right now.

Manchester United, on the other hand, were in crisis mode following their 5-0 los to arch-rivals Liverpool last week. The win over Tottenham Hotspur will give Ole Gunnar Solskjaer some much-needed breathing space. The Norwegian looked likely to leave the club following the Liverpool loss, and there have been reports that Antonio Conte remains interested.

Manchester United should win, although you never know with the Red Devils.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Prediction: Atalanta 1-2 Manchester United

Edited by Abhinav Anand