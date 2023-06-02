Atalanta vs Monza Prediction and Betting Tips | 4th June 2023

Atalanta are set to play Monza at the Gewiss Stadium on Sunday in Serie A.

Atalanta come into this game on the back of a 3-2 loss to Simone Inzaghi's Inter Milan in the league. Goals from Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku, midfielder Nicolo Barella and Argentine striker Lautaro Martinez secured the win for Inter Milan. A goal from Croatian midfielder Mario Pasalic and an own goal from Cameroonian goalkeeper Andre Onana proved to be mere consolations for Atalanta.

Monza, on the other hand, lost 1-0 to Marco Baroni's Lecce in the league. A late goal from attacker Lorenzo Colombo sealed the deal for Lecce. Monza had right-back Giulio Donati sent off in the second-half.

Atalanta vs Monza Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Atalanta beat Monza in their previous encounter.

Nigeria international Ademola Lookman has 18 goal contributions in 20 league starts for Atalanta this season.

Danish striker Rasmus Hojlund has 10 goal contributions in 19 league starts for Atalanta this season.

Dutch midfielder Teun Koopmeiners has seven goals in 31 league starts for Atalanta this season.

Brazilian left-back Carlos Augusto has 11 goal contributions in 34 league starts for Monza this season.

Atalanta vs Monza Prediction

Atalanta are 5th in the league, and have won two of their last five league games. They are two points ahead of 7th-placed Juventus with one game left in the season; the result here will determine which European competition Atalanta compete in next season.

Ademola Lookman was a highly-rated talent during his Charlton Athletic days, and showed glimpses of his potential during his time with Everton and RB Leipzig. However, at Atalanta, the 25-year old has finally developed into an exciting attacker, and credit must be given to manager Gian Piero Gasperini for his development.

Monza, on the other hand, are 10th in the league. They have lost only one of their last five league games, and have impressed this season with their performances. Monza held lofty transfer ambitions last summer following their promotion to Serie A, and players like Armando Izzo and Matteo Pessina have proved to be pivotal this season for Monza.

Atalanta will hope to win this game and end their season on a positive note. A win for them seems likely.

Prediction: Atalanta 2-0 Monza

Atalanta vs Monza Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result- Atalanta

Tip 2: game to have over / under 2.5 goals- under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Atalanta to keep a clean sheet- yes

