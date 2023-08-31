Atalanta vs Monza Prediction and Betting Tips | September 2, 2023

Atalanta welcome Monza to the Stadio Atleti Azzurri d'Italia in a mid-table Serie A clash on Saturday (September 2).

Both teams have a win and a loss in two games this season. After a 2-0 win at Sassuolo in their campaign opener, Atalanta lost 2-1 at Frosinone last week. After falling two goals down in the first half, Duván Zapata reduced the deficit in the 56th minute, but an equaliser was not to be.

Meanwhile, Monza fell to a 2-0 loss at Inter Milan in their campaign opener. However, they bounced back to winning ways in their first home game of the season, beating Empoli 2-0. Andrea Colpani bagged a brace to help his side move into the upper half of the standings.

Atalanta vs Monza Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two Lombardy-based teams have squared off 27 times across competitions. Atalanta lead 10-7.

They met for the first time in Serie A last season. Atalanta bagged a league double with a 7-2 aggregate score.

Atalanta have won seven of their last eight meetings against Monza across competitions.

The hosts have won nine of their last 16 home games in Serie A, losing six.

Atalanta are unbeaten in five home meetings against Monza, recording four straight wins.

Monza have one win in four away games in Serie A.

Both teams have conceded two goals in as many games. Atalanta have outscored Monza 3-2.

Atalanta vs Monza Prediction

Atalanta will play their first home game of the season. They have suffered just two defeats at home against Monza, with the last one coming in 1980. At home, they have kept three clean sheets in five games.

Monza, meanwhile, recorded their first win of the season last week. They have just one win in 10 games against Atalanta, though.

Both teams have endured a slow start to the season, so a low-scoring draw could ensue.

Prediction: Atalanta 1-1 Monza

Atalanta vs Monza Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Duvan Zapata to score or assist any time - Yes