Atalanta vs Parma Prediction and Betting Tips | May 25th 2025

Atalanta will welcome Parma to Gewiss Stadium in their final Serie A match of the season on Sunday. The hosts are set to finish third in the standings, irrespective of the match's outcome. The Crociati are not yet safe from relegation and need at least a point from this match to retain their top-flight status. Even if they suffer a defeat here, they'll be safe if Lecce drop points against Lazio.

La Dea extended their unbeaten streak in all competitions to six games with a 3-2 away win over Genoa last week. Mateo Retegui scored his 25th goal of the league campaign while Daniel Maldini and Ibrahim Sulemana were also on the scoresheet in the second half.

The visitors are winless in their last four league games and ended their losing streak after two games last week as they were held to a goalless draw by Napoli.

Atalanta vs Parma Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 65 times in all competitions. La Dea have the upper hand in these meetings, recording 25 wins. The visitors have 18 wins and 22 games have ended in draws.

The hosts extended their winning streak against the Crociati to seven games with a 3-1 triumph in the reverse fixture in November.

Only Juventus (16) have drawn more games in Serie A this season than the visitors (15).

Atalanta have scored at least three goals in six of their last seven meetings against the visitors.

Parma have won just one of their last 11 league games.

The visitors are winless in their last 12 away games.

La Dea have the second-best goalscoring record in Serie A this season, scoring 76 goals. They need to score at least four goals in this match to overcome Inter Milan, who have scored 79 goals.

Atalanta vs Parma Prediction

La Dea have won their three league games in May thus far, scoring nine goals, and will look to conclude their campaign on a winning note. They have won their last four home meetings against Parma while keeping clean sheets, and are strong favorites.

Gianluca Scamacca, Giorgio Scalvini, Rafael Tolói, Sead Kolasinac, and Juan Cuadrado remain sidelined, while Stefan Posch will undergo a late fitness test. Gian Piero Gasperini is expected to field a strong starting XI here.

The Crociati had defeated Juventus last month but are winless in their last four games, failing to score in two. They are winless against the hosts since 2014, though that win was registered away from home.

Mateusz Kowalski, Valentin Mihaila, Gabriel Charpentier, Yordan Osorio, and Matteo Cancellieri are confirmed absentees for the visitors. Nahuel Estévez and Alessandro Vogliacco should start from the bench, while Dennis Man is a major doubt.

The hosts have been the dominant side in recent meetings against the Crociati, and should be able to record a comfortable win.

Prediction: Atalanta 3-1 Parma

Atalanta vs Parma Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Atalanta to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

