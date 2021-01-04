Atalanta vs Parma prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21

Atalanta face Parma on Wednesday at the Stadio Atleti Azzurri d'Italia in their next Serie A fixture.

Atalanta come into this game following a 5-1 thrashing of Roberto De Zerbi's Sassuolo on Sunday at the Stadio Atleti Azzurri d'Italia.

A brace from striker Duvan Zapata and goals from midfielder Matteo Pessina, German left-back Robin Gosens and Colombia international Luis Muriel secured the victory for Gian Piero Gasperini's side.

Romania international Vlad Chiriches scored the consolation goal for Sassuolo.

Parma, on the other hand, lost 3-0 to Marco Giampaolo's Torino on Sunday at the Stadio Ennio Tardini.

Goals from young defender Wilfried Singo, Italian centre-back Armando Izzo and Bosnia and Herzegovina international Amer Gojak secured the win for Torino.

Atalanta vs Parma Head-to-Head

In 17 previous encounters between the two sides, Atalanta hold the clear advantage. They have won 10 games, lost four and drawn three.

The two clubs last faced each other in July last year, with Atalanta beating Parma 2-1.

Second-half goals from Ukraine international Ruslan Malinovskyi and Argentine forward Papu Gomez ensured victory for Atalanta. Young Sweden international Dejan Kulusevski, now at Juventus, scored Parma's goal.

Atalanta form guide in Serie A: W-D-W-D-W

Parma form guide in Serie A: D-D-L-L-L

Atalanta vs Parma Team News

Atalanta

Atalanta manager Gian Piero Gasperini could be without the services of Croatian midfielder Mario Pasalic, who is nursing an injury. Centre-back Cristian Romero is suspended for this match due to accumulation of yellow cards.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Mario Pasalic

Suspended: Cristian Romero

Parma

Meanwhile, Parma will be without Ivory Coast international attacker Gervinho, midfielder Alberto Grassi and young midfielder Hans Nicolussi Caviglia. There are doubts over the availability of left-back Giuseppe Pezzella, midfielder Matteo Scozzarella and French full-back Vincent Laurini.

Injured: Gervinho, Alberto Grassi, Hans Nicolussi Caviglia

Doubtful: Giuseppe Pezzella, Matteo Scozzarella, Vincent Laurini

Suspended: None

Atalanta vs Parma Predicted XI

Atalanta Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Pierluigi Gollini, Berat Djimsiti, Jose Luis Palomino, Matteo Ruggeri, Hans Hateboer, Remo Freuler, Marten de Roon, Robin Gosens, Ruslan Malinkovskyi, Josip Ilicic, Duvan Zapata

Parma Predicted XI (4-3-2-1): Luigi Sepe, Simone Iacoponi, Yordan Osorio, Bruno Alves, Riccardo Gagliolo, Jasmin Kurtic, Hernani, Juraj Kucka, Yann Karamoh, Juan Brunetta, Andreas Cornelius

Atalanta vs Parma Prediction

Atalanta are one of the most exciting teams to watch in Europe, with their attacking style of play earning appreciation. Captain and talisman Papu Gomez's rift with manager Gasperini cast a shadow a few weeks ago. The Argentine now looks set to leave in January, with Inter Milan and AC Milan among the clubs interested.

Parma, on the other hand, have struggled and have lost their last three Serie A games. They sit 16th in the league table, and are only ahead of 18th-placed Spezia by a point. The likes of Yann Karamoh and Andreas Cornelius will have to step up.

Atalanta have a tendency to blow teams away with their relentless attack. Given Parma's current form, we expect Atalanta to win comfortably on Wednesday.

Prediction: Atalanta 4-1 Parma

