Atalanta vs Roma prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2021-22

Atalanta are set to play Roma at the Gewiss Stadium on Saturday for their next Serie A fixture.

Atalanta come into this game on the back of a 2-1 win over Igor Tudor's Hellas Verona in the league. Goals from Russian forward Aleksei Miranchuk and Dutch midfielder Teun Koopmeiners sealed the deal for Gian Piero Gasperini's Atalanta. Argentina international Giovanni Simeone scored the consolation goal for Hellas Verona.

Roma, on the other hand, beat Thiago Motta's Spezia 2-0 in the league. Goals from English centre-back Chris Smalling and Brazilian centre-back Roger Ibanez secured the win for Jose Mourinho's Roma, who had young Ghanaian forward Felix Afena-Gyan sent off late in the second-half.

Atalanta vs Roma Head-to-Head

In 28 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Roma hold the advantage. They have won 12 games, lost nine and drawn seven.

The two clubs last faced each other earlier this year in Serie A, with the game ending in a 1-1 draw. A first-half goal from Ukrainian attacker Ruslan Malinovskyi for Atalanta was cancelled out by a second-half goal from Italy international Bryan Cristante for Roma. Atalanta had German left-back Robin Gosens sent off, while Roma had former Atalanta centre-back Roger Ibanez sent off.

Atalanta form guide in Serie A: W-W-W-W-W

Roma form guide in Serie A: W-L-L-W-W

Atalanta vs Roma Team News

Atalanta

Atalanta will be without former Heracles Almelo left-back Robin Gosens, who is nursing an injury. Other than that there are no known issues and manager Gian Piero Gasperini is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: Robin Gosens

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Roma

Meanwhile, Roma boss Jose Mourinho will be unable to call upon the services of left-back Leonardo Spinazzola, star midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini and forward Stephan El Shaarawy. There are doubts over the availability of Spanish winger Carles Perez, while young attacker Felix Afena-Gyan is suspended.

Injured: Leonardo Spinazzola, Lorenzo Pellegrini, Stephan El Shaarawy

Doubtful: Carles Perez

Suspended: Felix Afena-Gyan

Atalanta vs Roma Predicted XI

Atalanta Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Juan Musso, Rafael Toloi, Merih Demiral, Jose Luis Palomino, Hans Hateboer, Remo Freuler, Teun Koopmeiners, Joakim Maehle, Matteo Pessina, Josip Ilicic, Duvan Zapata

Roma Predicted XI (3-5-2): Rui Patricio, Roger Ibanez, Chris Smalling, Marash Kumbulla, Rick Karsdorp, Jordan Veretout, Bryan Cristante, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Riccardo Calafiori, Tammy Abraham, Eldor Shomurodov

GOAL @goal Tammy Abraham has now scored 100 senior club goals ⚽️



He's only 24 👏 Tammy Abraham has now scored 100 senior club goals ⚽️He's only 24 👏 https://t.co/SHsnchuyqa

Atalanta vs Roma Prediction

Atalanta are in excellent form, having won their past five league games. They are currently 3rd in the league, three points behind league leaders Inter Milan. Colombian striker Duvan Zapata has shone once again so far.

Roma, on the other hand, are 6th in the league, 12 points behind leaders Inter Milan. Jose Mourinho has endured some controversial moments already, and Roma have been an inconsistent force this season.

A close match is on the cards, but Atalanta could win here.

Also Read Article Continues below

Prediction: Atalanta 3-1 Roma

Edited by Abhinav Anand