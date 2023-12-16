Atalanta vs Salernitana Prediction and Betting Tips | December 18th 2023

Atalanta will host Salernitana at the Gewiss Stadium on Monday in another round of the 2023-24 Serie A campaign.

The home side have had their struggles in the league this season but remain hopeful of securing continental football at the end of the campaign. They beat AC Milan 3-2 in their last league outing before carrying out a 4-0 thrashing of Rakow Czestochowa in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday.

Atalanta sit eighth in the league table with 23 points from 15 games. They will be looking to continue their winning streak when they play on Monday.

Salernitana, meanwhile, have failed to come alive in the league this season and currently find themselves in the drop zone. They were beaten 2-1 by Bologna in a tense clash on home turf last weekend finding themselves two goals down in the opening 20 minutes of the game before Simy came off the bench to halve the deficit 15 minutes from normal time.

The visitors sit rock-bottom in the Serie A standings with just eight points from 15 matches and will be desperate to add to that tally next week.

Atalanta vs Salernitana Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 13 meetings between Atalanta and Salernitana. The hosts have won six of those games while the visitors have won just once. There have been six draws between the two teams.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last three games in this fixture.

The visitors have scored 11 goals in Serie A this season. Only Empoli (10) have scored fewer.

Only two of Atalanta's six league defeats this season have come on home turf.

Salernitana are one of two teams in the Italian top flight this season without a clean sheet.

Atalanta vs Salernitana Prediction

Atalanta are on a run of back-to-back victories after winning just one of their previous six games across all competitions. They have lost just one of their last four home matches and will be hopeful of a positive result next week.

Salernitana, on the other hand, are on a run of back-to-back defeats and have won just one of their last five matches. They have not won a league game on the road since late January and could see defeat here.

Prediction: Atalanta 3-1 Salernitana

Atalanta vs Salernitana Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Atalanta to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of the hosts' last five matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in three of the visitors' last four matches)