Atalanta vs Salernitana Prediction and Betting Tips | January 15, 2023

Atalanta will entertain Salernitana at the Gewiss Stadium in Serie A action on Sunday (January 15).

The hosts returned to winning ways after four games. Second-half goals from Teun Koopmeiners and Rasmus Hojlund helped them overturn a one-goal deficit at Bologna last week. With the win, Atalanta climbed up to sixth place in the league table with 31 points.

Meanwhile, Salernitana's winless run in Serie A continued with a 1-1 draw against Torino, which snapped their three-game losing streak. Atalanta, though, have lost their last three home games in Serie A. Salernitana are 14th in the standings with 18 points after 17 games.

Atalanta vs Salernitana Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths just 13 times across competitions since their first meeting in 1938 in Serie B. Atalanta lead 6-0, with seven games drawn.

They met for the first time in Serie A last season since 1948, with Atalanta drawing 1-1 at home and winning 1-0 away.

There have been over 2.5 goals scored in Atalanta's last five Serie A games.

Atalanta are unbeaten in their last six games against Salernitana across competitions, five of which have seen fewer than 2.5 goals.

Salernitana have picked up just one win on their travels this season, failing to score in three of their last five.

Atalanta have lost their last three home games in Serie A, but have failed to score in just one of their eight.

Atalanta vs Salernitana Prediction

Five of their last six meetings at Atalanta have produced fewer than 2.5 goals, so another low-scoring affair could ensue. The hosts have kept four clean sheets in six home games against Salernitana, and the trend could continue.

Gian Piero Gasperini's men are yet to lose against Salernitana and should secure a comfortable win.

Prediction: Atalanta 1-0 Salernitana

Atalanta vs Salernitana Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Atalanta

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5

Tip 3: Atalanta to keep a clean sheet - Yes

