Atalanta vs Salernitana prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2021-22

Atalanta return to action next week and will host Salernitana at the Gewiss Stadium on Monday night in the 35th round of the Italian Serie A.

The home team have had a season to forget and are in danger of missing out on Europe for the first time since the 2018-19 season. However, they played out an entertaining 4-4 draw against Torino last time out, going behind twice and coming back to level the scores on both occasions.

Atalanta sit eighth in the league table with 55 points from 34 games. They will now be looking to return to winning ways this weekend as they push for European football.

Salernitana have hit good form of late and are now fighting to retain their top-flight status. They beat Europe-chasing Fiorentina 2-1 in their last game via goals from Milan Duric and Federico Bonazzoli.

The Garnets sit 19th in the Serie A standings with 25 points from 33 games. They will be looking to continue their winning run as they seek to exit the drop zone.

Atalanta vs Salernitana Head-to-Head

Monday's game will mark the fifth meeting between Atalanta and Salernitana. The hosts are undefeated in all four of their previous matchups, winning three times and drawing the other.

The two sides last faced off in a league clash earlier this season, with Atalanta winning 1-0 via a late Duvan Zapata strike.

Atalanta Form Guide: D-W-L-L-L

Salernitana Form Guide: W-W-W-L-L

Atalanta vs Salernitana Team News

Atalanta

Giuseppe Pezzella and Joakim Maehle are both injured and are expected to miss Monday's game, while Josip Ilicic is a doubt.

Injured: Giuseppe Pezzella, Joakim Maehle

Doubtful: Josip Ilicic

Suspended: None

Salernitana

The visitors have no new injury concerns but have a couple of players whose involvement is uncertain, including Joel Obi, Mamadou Coulibaly, Lys Mousset, Ivan Radovanovic and Riccardo Gagliolo.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Joel Obi, Mamadou Coulibaly, Lys Mousset, Ivan Radovanovic, Riccardo Gagliolo

Suspended: None

Atalanta vs Salernitana Predicted XI

Atalanta Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Juan Musso; Rafael Toloi, Merih Demiral, Jose Luis Palomino; Hans Hateboer, Marten de Roon, Remo Freuler, Davide Zappacosta; Teun Koopmeiners; Luis Muriel, Duvan Zapata

Salernitana Predicted XI (3-5-2): Luigi Sepe; Federico Fazio, Norbert Gyomber, Luca Ranieri; Matteo Ruggeri, Lassana Coulibaly, Emil Bohinen, Ederson, Pasquale Mazzocchi; Federico Bonazzoli, Milan Djuric

Atalanta vs Salernitana Prediction

Atalanta have won just one of their last seven games across all competitions. They are winless in their last five games at the Gewiss Stadium and will be looking to end that run next week.

Salernitana are on a three-game winning streak, their best run of form since their promotion to the top-flight. They are brimming with confidence at the moment and could pick up a point in Bergamo on Monday.

Prediction: Atalanta 1-1 Salernitana

