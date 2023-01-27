Atalanta vs Sampdoria Prediction and Betting Tips | 28th January 2023

The Serie A is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Sampdoria lock horns with Gian Piero Gasperini's Atalanta side in an important clash at the Gewiss Stadium on Saturday.

Atalanta vs Sampdoria Preview

Sampdoria are currently in 19th place in the Serie A standings and have struggled so far this season. The away side suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat at the hands of Udinese last week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Atalanta, on the other hand, are in sixth place in the league table at the moment and have been fairly impressive this season. La Dea were held to a 3-3 draw by Juventus in their previous game and will look to take it up a notch this weekend.

Atalanta vs Sampdoria Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Atalanta and Sampdoria are on an even footing as far as the head-to-head record is concerned and have won 14 games apiece out of the last 34 matches that have been played between the two teams.

Atalanta have won their last four Serie A matches against Sampdoria by an aggregate 11-1 margin - their longest such run in the competition.

Atalanta have won 22 of their 50 home games against Sampdoria in the Serie A - they only have a better such record against Bologna in the competition.

Atalanta and Sampdoria have not drawn any of their last nine matches at the Gewiss Stadium, with Atalanta winning five of these matches.

Atalanta have lost only one of their last 28 Serie A matches against teams that have at least 25 points fewer than them before the game.

With only nine points from 19 games, Sampdoria have endured their worst start to a Serie A campaign in the three-point era.

Atalanta vs Sampdoria Betting Tips

Atalanta have flattered to deceive in recent weeks and will need to step up to finish in the top four. La Dea have an impressive squad at their disposal and can be virtually unstoppable on their day.

Sampdoria have struggled this season and will need a miracle to avoid relegation in the coming months. Atalanta are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Atalanta 3-1 Sampdoria

Tip 1: Result - Atalanta

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Atalanta to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Duvan Zapata to score - Yes

