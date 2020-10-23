Atalanta vs Sampdoria prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21

After a thumping UEFA Champions League win in midweek, Atalanta are back in Serie A action on Saturday, when they host Sampdoria at the Gewiss Stadium.

Gian Piero Gasperini's side bounced back from last weekend's disappointing 4-1 loss to Napoli with a 4-0 victory over Danish side Midtjylland on Wednesday.

That loss to Napoli was Atalanta's first of the season, after they won the first three league games on the bounce. That also means that the team from Bergamo are now three points behind early Serie A leaders AC Milan, who have won four games on the trot to start the new season.

Sampdoria themselves will be flying high after last weekend's result, when they beat Lazio 3-0 thanks to goals from Fabio Quagliarella, Tomasso Augello, and Mikkel Damsgaard.

After losses in their opening two games to Juventus and Benevento, Sampdoria have now built some momentum with wins against Fiorentina and Lazio.

Atalanta vs Sampdoria Head-to-Head

In the last 29 games between these two sides, Sampdoria hold the advantage with 13 wins, to Atalanta's 10.

They have played six draws against each other in that period.

Atalanta form guide in Serie A: L-W-W-W

Sampdoria form guide in the Serie A: W-W-L-L

Atalanta vs Sampdoria Team News

Atalanta continue to have a fair few injury problems in their squad. Two goalkeepers remain sidelines with injuries - with Marco Carnesecchi and Pierluigi Gollini both unavailable. Defenders Mattia Caldara and Cristiano Piccini are also unavailable for selection.

Injured: Marco Carnesecchi, Pierluigi Gollini, Mattia Caldara, Cristiano Piccini

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Jakub Jankto is expected to be available for selection again, after missing last week's win against Lazio. Brazilian left-back Dodo is suspended, though, and will not feature for Sampdoria.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Dodo

Atalanta vs Sampdoria Predicted XI

Atalanta Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Marco Sportiello, Berat Djimsiti, Cristian Romero, Jose Luis Palomino; Hans Hateboer, Marten de Roon, Mario Pasalic, Robin Gosens; Papu Gomez, Josip Ilicic; Duvan Zapata

Sampdoria Predicted XI (4-4-2): Emil Audero; Tommaso Augello, Lorenzo Tonelli, Maya Yoshida, Bartosz Bereszynski; Mikkel Damsgaard, Albin Ekdal, Morten Thorsby, Antonio Candreva; Gaston Ramirez, Fabio Quagliarella

Atalanta vs Sampdoria Prediction

Despite Sampdoria's recent good form, they head into this game as the underdogs. At home, Atalanta don't lose often, and they score a high number of goals.

We are predicting a comfortable win for Gasperini's men.

Prediction: Atalanta 3-1 Sampdoria