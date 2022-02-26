Atalanta vs Sampdoria prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2021-22

Atalanta return to league action next week and will host Sampdoria at the Gewiss Stadium on Monday night in the 27th round of the Italian Serie A.

The home side have struggled for form in the league of late. They were beaten 1-0 by Fiorentina in their last game, a fair reflection of their performance in a game in which they managed just one shot on target.

Atalanta sit fifth in the Serie A table with 44 points from 25 games. They will be looking to return to winning ways on Monday as they continue their push for Champions League football.

Sampdoria have had their struggles as well but picked up a clinical 2-0 win over Empoli in their last game. Thirty-nine-year-old striker Fabio Quagliarella scored both goals for the Blucerchiati with his first league efforts of the year.

The visitors sit 14th in the league table with 26 points from 26 games. They will now be looking to build on their latest result when they travel to Bergamo on Monday.

Atalanta vs Sampdoria Head-to-Head

There have been 32 meetings between Atalanta and Sampdoria. The hosts have won 12 of those games while the visitors have won two more. There have been six draws between the two sides.

The two sides last faced off in a league clash earlier this season. Atalanta won the game 3-1.

Atalanta Form Guide: L-D-L-D-D

Sampdoria Form Guide: W-L-W-L-L

Atalanta vs Sampdoria Team News

Atalanta

Duvan Zapata, Aleksei Miranchuk, Luis Fernando Muriel, Josip Ilicic and Jose Luis Palomino are all injured and will not play on Monday. Merih Demiral and Berat Djimsiti have both been suspended from the game due to an accumulation of yellow cards.

Injured: Duvan Zapata, Aleksei Miranchuk, Luis Fernando Muriel, Josip Ilicic

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Merih Demiral, Berat Djimsiti

Sampdoria

Like their hosts, Sampdoria have a number of absentees from Monday's clash. Mikkel Damsgaard, Sebastian Giovinco, Kristoffer Askildsen and Manolo Gabbiadini are all out with injuries, while Bartosz Bereszynski and Antonio Candreva are both suspended.

Injured: Mikkel Damsgaard, Sebastian Giovinco, Kristoffer Askildsen, Manolo Gabbiadini

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Bartosz Bereszynski, Antonio Candreva

Atalanta vs Sampdoria Predicted XI

Atalanta Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Juan Musso; Rafael Toloi, Giorgio Scalvini, Hans Hateboer; Davide Zappacosta, Remo Freuler, Teun Koopmeiners, Joakim Maehle; Ruslan Malinovskyi, Mario Pasalic; Jeremie Boga

Sampdoria Predicted XI (4-3-1-2): Wladimiro Falcone; Nicola Murru, Omar Colley, Maya Yoshida, Andrea Conti; Tomas Rincon, Albin Ekdal, Morten Thorsby; Abdelhamid Sabiri; Francesco Caputo, Fabio Quagliarella

Atalanta vs Sampdoria Prediction

Atalanta are winless in their last five league games and have failed to score any goals in three of those encounters. They are winless in their last four home league games and will be looking to fix that next week.

Sampdoria have won two of their last three games after going winless in the seven games prior. They have, however, won just one of their last five meetings with Atalanta and may have to settle for a point on Monday.

Prediction: Atalanta 1-1 Sampdoria

