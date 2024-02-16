Atalanta vs Sassuolo Prediction and Betting Tips | 17th February 2024

The Serie A is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Sassuolo take on Gian Piero Gasperini's Atalanta side in an important clash at the Gewiss Stadium on Saturday.

Atalanta vs Sassuolo Preview

Sassuolo are currently in 17th place in the Serie A standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The Neroverdi played out a 1-1 draw in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

Atalanta, on the other hand, are in fourth place in the league table at the moment and have been impressive this season. The home side eased past Genoa by a comfortable 4-1 scoreline last week and will look to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

Atalanta vs Sassuolo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Atalanta have an impressive recent record against Sassuolo and have won 18 out of the last 27 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Sassuolo's four victories.

Atalanta and Sassuolo have played out only one draw in their last 13 matches in the Serie A, with Atalanta winning 10 of these games.

Atalanta have won their last six matches at home against Sassuolo in the Serie A and have achieved such a feat against a single opponent in the competition only twice in their history.

Atalanta have won their last four matches in the Serie A and have scored a total of 14 goals in these matches - their longest such run since 2021.

Atalanta have won each of their last six matches at home in the Serie A and have achieved a better streak in this regard only four times in their history.

Atalanta vs Sassuolo Prediction

Atalanta have been impressive this season and will need to maintain their impressive run to keep their place in the top four. La Dea have a good squad at their disposal and can be virtually unstoppable on their day.

Sassuolo have been well below their best this season and have several issues to address ahead of this game. Atalanta are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Atalanta 3-1 Sassuolo

Atalanta vs Sassuolo Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Atalanta to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Sassuolo to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Charles del Ketelaere to score - Yes