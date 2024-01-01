Atalanta vs Sassuolo Prediction and Betting Tips | January 3rd 2024

Atalanta and Sassuolo are in action for the first time in the new year when they face off in the round of 16 of the Coppa Italia on Wednesday.

Alessio Dionisi’s men journey to the Gewiss Stadium where they have lost their last seven visits and will be looking to end this poor run.

Atalanta were made to work their socks off in their last game of 2023 as they scraped a 1-0 victory over a dogged Lecce side.

This followed a 1-0 defeat against Bologna at the Estadio Renato Dall'Ara on December 23 which saw their three-match winning streak come to an end.

Gian Piero Gasperini’s men will now look to pick up where they left off last year as they turn their attention to the Coppa Italia, where they will be looking to kick off their campaign on a high.

Sassuolo, on the other hand, were left empty-handed once again, as they fell to a 1-0 loss against AC Milan at the San Siro on Saturday.

Dionisi’s side have now gone five consecutive games without a win, losing four and picking up one draw since a 4-3 victory over Empoli on November 26.

However, Sassuolo have enjoyed a decent run in the Coppa Italia, where they have brushed aside Cosenza and Spezia in the opening two rounds.

Atalanta vs Sassuolo Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 17 wins from the last 26 meetings between the sides, Atalanta boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Sassuolo have picked up four wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on five occasions.

Atalanta are on a run of seven consecutive home wins against Sassuolo are unbeaten in their last 10 meetings at the Gewiss Stadium, claiming eight wins and two draws since a 2-0 loss in April 2014.

Sassuolo have failed to win their last three away matches, picking up one draw and losing twice since November’s 4-3 victory at Empoli.

Atalanta are unbeaten in their last four home matches across all competitions, claiming three wins and one draw since a 2-1 loss against Napoli on November 25.

Atalanta vs Sassuolo Prediction

Atalanta will be excited to take on an out-of-sorts Sassuolo side who have failed to win their last five matches. Gasperini’s men have a dominant home record in this fixture and we are backing them to come away with a comfortable win.

Prediction: Atalanta 3-1 Sassuolo

Atalanta vs Sassuolo Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Atalanta to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in seven of Sassuolo’s last eight matches)

Tip 3: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in eight of their last 10 encounters)