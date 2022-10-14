Atalanta vs Sassuolo Prediction and Betting Tips | October 15, 2022

Atalanta will entertain Sassuolo at the Gewiss Stadium in Serie A on Saturday (October 15).

The hosts are one of two unbeaten teams in the Italian top flight this season and will look to continue that streak, with leaders Napoli being the other. Atalanta are coming off a 2-2 draw against fourth-placed Udinese. They took a two-goal lead, thanks to Ademola Lookman and Luis Muriel strikes, but Udinese fought back to force a share of the spoils.

The draw meant Napoli (23) opened up a two-point lead atop the standings. Atalanta are in second place, with only one point separating them from Lazio, Udinese, and reigning champions AC Milan.

Sassuolo, meanwhile, saw their two-game winning run end with a 2-1 home loss to Inter Milan last week.

The visitors are ninth in the standings with 12 points.

Atalanta vs Sassuolo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 23 times across competitions. Atalanta have dominated proceedings, leading 15-3 in wins, while five games have ended in draws.

The visitors have just one win at Atalanta; their 2-1 win at home in April was their first against La Dea since 2014.

Atalanta have scored at least twice in their last six home games against Sassuolo across competitions, winning all of them.

Atalanta have seen over 2.5 goals in ten of their last 11 games against Sassuolo across competitions.

The hosts have the best defensive record in the competition, conceding just five times in nine games, while Sassuolo have shipped in ten.

Atalanta vs Sassuolo Prediction

La Dea have not lived up to their goalscoring reputation this season but still have a respectable 14 goals, with half of them coming at home. They have picked up a couple of wins at home, while the other two games have ended in 1-1 draws.

Surprisingly, Atalanta's defence has stood out this season, especially at home, conceding just thrice in four league games. Sassuolo, meanwhile, have just one win on their travels this term and have not scored in two of their four outings.

I Neroverdi have been inconsistent this term, with three wins, losses and defeats apiece the league. Considering their struggles against Atalanta, the hosts should eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Atalanta 2-1 Sassuolo

Atalanta vs Sassuolo Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Atalanta

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Atalanta to score first - Yes

Tip 5: Ademola Lookman to score any time - Yes

