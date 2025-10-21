Atalanta vs Slavia Prague Prediction and Betting Tips | October 22nd 2025

The UEFA Champions League returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Atalanta play host to Slavia Prague at the Gewiss Stadium on Wednesday. Ivan Juric’s men head into the midweek clash unbeaten in five straight matches and will be looking to extend this impressive run.

Ad

Atalanta were guilty of a wasteful display in front of goal at the weekend as they played out a goalless draw with Lazio after squandering several clear-cut chances at the Gewiss Stadium.

While Juric’s men have played out three consecutive stalemates in Serie A, they remain unbeaten in their seven league matches this season, claiming two wins and seven draws so far.

Atalanta now turn their focus to the Champions League, where they fell to a 4-0 opening-day hammering against reigning champions Paris Saint-Germain on September 17, one week before bouncing back in a 2-1 victory over Club Brugge on home turf.

Ad

Trending

Meanwhile, Slavia Prague opened their Champions League campaign with a 2-2 draw against Bodo/Glimt on September 17, when they gave up their two-goal lead in the final 12 minutes at Fortuna Arena.

Jindřich Trpišovsky’s men were outclassed and outplayed by Inter Milan on matchday two when they fell to a 3-0 defeat against the Italian powerhouse at San Siro.

Like Atalanta, Slavia Prague head into Wednesday’s tie off the back of a goalless draw against Zlin in the Czech First League, where they currently sit second in the table with 26 points from 12 games.

Ad

Atalanta vs Slavia Prague Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first-ever meeting between Atalanta and Slavia Prague, and both sides will be looking to begin their head-to-head record on a positive note.

Atalanta are unbeaten in their five home games across all competitions this season, claiming four wins and one draw so far.

Atalanta have lost just one of their last nine home games while picking up four wins and four draws since the second week of April.

Slavia Prague are unbeaten in seven of their eight away matches across all competitions this season, claiming four wins and three draws so far.

Ad

Atalanta vs Slavia Prague Prediction

While Atalanta have failed to win their last three league matches, they will look to take the positives from the result against Lazio last time out and secure back-to-back Champions League victories.

The Italian outfit boast the firepower needed to get this one over the line, and we predict they will come away with the desired result in front of their home supporters.

Ad

Prediction: Atalanta 2-0 Slavia Prague

Atalanta vs Slavia Prague Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Atalanta to win

Tip 2: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in Atalanta’s last 10 outings)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have also been fewer than 11 corner kicks in six of the hosts’ last eight matches)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joshua Ojele Joshua is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda who covers news and match previews. He fell in love with the sport watching Didier Drogba and Samuel Eto’o win titles at club and international level, and his passion for the sport led him to become a professional football writer. He has an overall professional experience of 5 years.



Joshua supports Chelsea at club level, having witnessed a number of African stars break records with the club. Drogba’s equalizing header and match-winning shootout penalty for Chelsea against Bayern Munich in the 2012 UEFA Champions League final left a last impact on him. His favorite player is Eden Hazard and favorite manager is Jose Mourinho, who gave him the most joyous days as a Blues supporter. He believes that Cristiano Ronaldo is unlucky to be born in Messi’s era and favors the Argentine in the G.O.A.T. debate.



Joshua also follows the Portuguese Primeira Liga and the Nigeria Professional Football League and loves to play football during his free time. Having attained a B.Sc. in Petroleum Engineering from the University of Ibadan, he employs his problem-solving skills in crafting articles while doing extensive research to ensure each article is well thought out and crafted. Know More