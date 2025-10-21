Atalanta vs Slavia Prague Prediction and Betting Tips | October 22nd 2025

The UEFA Champions League returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Atalanta play host to Slavia Prague at the Gewiss Stadium on Wednesday. Ivan Juric’s men head into the midweek clash unbeaten in five straight matches and will be looking to extend this impressive run.
Atalanta were guilty of a wasteful display in front of goal at the weekend as they played out a goalless draw with Lazio after squandering several clear-cut chances at the Gewiss Stadium.
While Juric’s men have played out three consecutive stalemates in Serie A, they remain unbeaten in their seven league matches this season, claiming two wins and seven draws so far.
Atalanta now turn their focus to the Champions League, where they fell to a 4-0 opening-day hammering against reigning champions Paris Saint-Germain on September 17, one week before bouncing back in a 2-1 victory over Club Brugge on home turf.
Meanwhile, Slavia Prague opened their Champions League campaign with a 2-2 draw against Bodo/Glimt on September 17, when they gave up their two-goal lead in the final 12 minutes at Fortuna Arena.
Jindřich Trpišovsky’s men were outclassed and outplayed by Inter Milan on matchday two when they fell to a 3-0 defeat against the Italian powerhouse at San Siro.
Like Atalanta, Slavia Prague head into Wednesday’s tie off the back of a goalless draw against Zlin in the Czech First League, where they currently sit second in the table with 26 points from 12 games.
Atalanta vs Slavia Prague Head-To-Head and Key Numbers
- This will be the first-ever meeting between Atalanta and Slavia Prague, and both sides will be looking to begin their head-to-head record on a positive note.
- Atalanta are unbeaten in their five home games across all competitions this season, claiming four wins and one draw so far.
- Atalanta have lost just one of their last nine home games while picking up four wins and four draws since the second week of April.
- Slavia Prague are unbeaten in seven of their eight away matches across all competitions this season, claiming four wins and three draws so far.
Atalanta vs Slavia Prague Prediction
While Atalanta have failed to win their last three league matches, they will look to take the positives from the result against Lazio last time out and secure back-to-back Champions League victories.
The Italian outfit boast the firepower needed to get this one over the line, and we predict they will come away with the desired result in front of their home supporters.
Prediction: Atalanta 2-0 Slavia Prague
Atalanta vs Slavia Prague Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Atalanta to win
Tip 2: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in Atalanta’s last 10 outings)
Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have also been fewer than 11 corner kicks in six of the hosts’ last eight matches)