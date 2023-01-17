Atalanta vs Spezia Prediction and Betting Tips | 19th January 2023

Atalanta are set to play Spezia at the Gewiss Stadium on Thursday in the Round of 16 of the Coppa Italia.

Atalanta come into this game on the back of an 8-2 win over Salernitana in the league. A brace from Nigeria international Ademola Lookman and goals from Ivorian winger Jeremie Boga, young centre-back Giorgio Scalvini, Dutch midfielder Teun Koopmeiners, Danish attacker Rasmus Hojlund, Brazilian midfielder Ederson and right-back Nadir Zortea secured the win for Gian Piero Gasperini's Atalanta.

Senegal international Boulaye Dia and midfielder Hans Nicolussi scored the goals for Salernitana.

Spezia, on the other hand, beat Ivan Juric's Torino in the league. Angolan striker M'Bala Nzola scored the penalty to ensure victory for Luca Gotti's Spezia.

Atalanta vs Spezia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In five head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Atalanta have won three games and drawn two.

Nigeria international Ademola Lookman have scored nine goals in the league for Atalanta.

Dutch midfielder Teun Koopmeiners has managed nine goal contributions in the league for Atalanta.

Young Danish attacker Rasmus Hojlund has scored four goals in the league for Atalanta.

Angolan striker M'Bala Nzola has scored nine goals in the league for Spezia.

Atalanta vs Spezia Prediction

Atalanta are currently 6th in the league, and have won two of their last five league games. They are three points behind 4th-placed Inter Milan, and will be brimming with confidence after putting eight goals past Salernitana in the league.

Atalanta may have lost some of the sparkle that peak-Gasperini football produced, but there is no denying that they have, in recent years, cemented themselves as a force to be reckoned with in the Italian top-flight. Despite losing stalwarts like Papu Gomez, Josip Ilicic and Remo Freuler, players who helped Gasperini put Atalanta on the map, Atalanta continue to play a style of football that is exciting to witness.

Furthmore, the club will surely make a huge profit if they decide to sell players like Teun Koopmeiners and Ademola Lookman.

Spezia, on the other hand, are 15th in the league, nine points ahead of 18th-placed Hellas Verona. They have won two of their last five games, but have drawn the other three. This run of form is good for Spezia, and their focus will surely be more on ensuring top-flight safety over the Coppa Italia.

Atalanta will be the favourites.

Prediction: Atalanta 2-0 Spezia

Atalanta vs Spezia Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result- Atalanta

Tip 2: game to have over / under 2.5 goals- under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Atalanta to keep a clean sheet- Yes

