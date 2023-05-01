Atalanta vs Spezia Prediction and Betting Tips | 3rd May 2023

Atalanta are set to play Spezia at the Gewiss Stadium on Wednesday in Serie A.

Atalanta come into this game on the back of a 2-1 win over Ivan Juric's Torino. Goals from right-back Davide Zappacosta and Colombian striker Duvan Zapata secured the win for Gian Piero Gasperini's Atalanta. Paraguayan striker Antonio Sanabria scored the goal for Torino.

Spezia, on the other hand, lost 2-0 to Raffaele Palladino's Monza. Goals from attacker Patrick Ciurria and Brazilian left-back Carlos Augusto sealed the deal for Monza.

Atalanta vs Spezia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In six head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Atalanta have won four games and drawn two.

Nigeria international Ademola Lookman has 17 goal contributions in 20 league starts for Atalanta this season.

Danish striker Rasmus Hojlund has nine goal contributions in 17 league starts for Atalanta so far.

Dutch midfielder Teun Koopmeiners has 10 goal contributions in 26 league starts for Atalanta this season.

Angolan striker M'Bala Nzola has 13 goals in the league in 25 league starts for Spezia this season.

Atalanta vs Spezia Prediction

Atalanta are currently 7th in the league, two points behind 4th-placed Inter Milan. They have won three of their last five league games, and attacker Ademola Lookman, formerly of Everton and RB Leipzig, has arguably been their best player this season.

The 25-year old did not enjoy the best of spells in the Premier League with Everton and Leicester City, but the Nigeria international could potentially return to England, with Crystal Palace linked. Dutch midfielder Teun Koopmeiners is in demand as well; the 25-year old has been linked with Liverpool.

Spezia, on the other hand, are 17th in the league, with goal difference the only reason they are ahead of 18th-placed Hellas Verona. For them, Angola international M'Bala Nzola has been the star; the 27-year old will be in demand come summer, with West Ham United and Crystal Palace touted as potential destinations.

They sold Polish centre-back Jakub Kiwior to Arsenal in January. Their current form on two losses and three draws in the last five league games does not inspire confidence.

Atalanta have enjoyed some good performances this season, and they should be able to emerge victorious here.

Prediction: Atalanta 3-0 Spezia

Atalanta vs Spezia Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result- Atalanta

Tip 2: game to have over / under 2.5 goals- over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Atalanta to keep a clean sheet- yes

