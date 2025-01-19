Atalanta vs Sturm Graz Prediction and Betting Tips | January 21st 2025

Atalanta will entertain Sturm Graz at Gewiss Stadium in the league phase of the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday. The hosts are in 13th place in the standings with 11 points, just two fewer than fourth-placed Bayer Leverkusen, and are still in contention to secure a direct berth to the round of 16. Graz, meanwhile, need to win their two remaining games to qualify for the knockout round playoffs.

La Dea have seen a drop in form and are winless in their last five games across all competitions. They hosted Napoli in Serie A on Saturday and suffered a 3-2 loss. Mateo Retegui and Ademola Lookman scored a goal apiece in either half but Romelu Lukaku scored the match-winner in the 78th minute.

Die Schwoazn will play their first competitive match of the year. They last played Lille in the Champions League in December and suffered a 3-2 away loss. They have lost five of their six games in the competition.

Atalanta vs Sturm Graz Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths twice, with both meetings taking place in the UEFA Europa League group stage last season. The Nerazzurri were unbeaten in these meetings, recording a home win, and the reverse fixture ended in a draw.

Interestingly, no Austrian team have defeated an Italian team in the Champions League thus far.

Atalanta are winless in their three home games in the Champions League this season, with two ending in goalless draws.

Sturm Graz have registered one win in their 14 meetings against Italian opponents, with that win coming away from home against Lazio in the 2002-03 UEFA Cup third round.

The Nerazzurri have suffered three losses at home across all competitions this season, with all three games ending in 3-2 scorelines.

Graz have suffered one loss in their last six games in all competitions while recording four wins.

Atalanta vs Sturm Graz Prediction

La Dea are winless in their last five games, with three ending in draws. They are winless in their two home games in 2025 and will look to return to winning ways. Interestingly, they have won just one of their last 11 home games in the Champions League, which is a cause for concern.

Gianluca Scamacca and Juan Cuadrado remain sidelined with injuries. Gian Piero Gasperini will also be without the services of Odilon Kossounou, who underwent surgery earlier this month.

Die Schwoazn went winless in their last three friendlies, failing to score in two. They have lost their three away games in the UEFA Champions League, conceding six times while scoring three goals.

The loss of top-scorer Mika Biereth, who joined Monaco, has been a big blow for them. Max Johnston and Seedy Jatta were absent in their last two friendlies and are doubts here.

While the hosts have been in poor touch recently, they have an unbeaten record against Sturm Graz and should be able to record a narrow win.

Prediction: Atalanta 2-0 Sturm Graz

Atalanta vs Sturm Graz Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Atalanta to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Both teams to score - No

