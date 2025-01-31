Atalanta vs Torino Prediction and Betting Tips | 1st February 2025

The 2024-25 edition of Serie A is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Torino take on Gian Piero Gasperini's Atalanta side in a crucial encounter at the Gewiss Stadium on Saturday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will want to win this game.

Atalanta vs Torino Preview

Torino are currently in 10th place in the Serie A standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The away side defeated Cagliari by a comprehensive 2-0 margin last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Atalanta, on the other hand, are in third place in the league table at the moment and have stepped up to the plate over the past year. La Dea held Barcelona to an admirable 2-2 draw in the UEFA Champions League in their previous game and will look to take it up a notch this weekend.

Atalanta vs Torino Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Atalanta have a good recent record against Torino and have won 16 out of the last 41 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Torino's 13 victories.

Atalanta have lost two of their last three matches against Torino in Serie A - as many defeats as they had suffered in the 14 such games preceding this run.

Torino won the reverse fixture by a 2-1 margin against Atalanta in Serie A last year and could complete a league double against La Dea for the first time since the 2015-16 season.

Atalanta have won each of their last two matches at home against Torino in Serie A and have never won three such games in a row against them in the competition.

Atalanta have lost only one of their last 17 matches in Serie A.

Atalanta vs Torino Prediction

Atalanta have been in exceptional form in Serie A this season and are set to give Napoli and Inter Milan a run for their money in the title race. Mario Pasalic put in an impressive shift against Barcelona and will look to make an impact yet again this weekend.

Torino can pack a punch on their day but have a poor recent record in this fixture. Atalanta are unstoppable on their day and hold a definitive upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Atalanta 3-1 Torino

Atalanta vs Torino Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Atalanta to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Atalanta to score first - Yes

