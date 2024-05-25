Atalanta vs Torino Prediction and Betting Tips | 26th May 2024

The 2023-24 edition of Serie A returns to the fold with another set of matches this weekend as Torino take on Gian Piero Gasperini's Atalanta side at the Gewiss Stadium on Sunday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.

Atalanta vs Torino Preview

Torino are currently in ninth place in the Serie A standings and have been inconsistent so far this season. The away side thrashed AC Milan by a comprehensive 3-1 margin last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Atalanta, on the other hand, are in fifth place in the league table at the moment and have been impressive over the past year. La Dea stunned Bayer Leverkusen by a 3-0 margin in the Europa League final in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Atalanta vs Torino Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Atalanta have a good recent record against Torino and have won 15 out of the last 39 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Torino's 12 victories.

Atalanta are unbeaten in seven of their last eight matches against Torino in Serie A, with their most recent such defeat coming by a 3-0 margin in December last year.

Torino won the reverse fixture by a comfortable 3-0 margin last year and could complete a Serie A double against Atalanta for the first time since the 2015-16 season.

Torino have won only one of their last seven matches away from home against Atalanta in Serie A, with their only such victory coming by a 3-2 margin in 2019.

Atalanta have won their last five matches in Serie A - their longest such run in the competition since December 2021.

Atalanta vs Torino Prediction

Atalanta have been impressive in recent weeks and will look to extend their impressive run in this fixture. Ademola Lookman was sensational against Bayer Leverkusen and will look to replicate his heroics this weekend.

Torino have made progress in recent months and will look to make an impact in this match. Atalanta are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Atalanta 3-1 Torino

Atalanta vs Torino Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Atalanta to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Atalanta to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Ademola Lookman to score - Yes