Atalanta vs Torino prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2021-22

Atalanta are set to play Torino at the Gewiss Stadium on Thursday in their next Serie A fixture.

Atalanta come into this game on the back of a 0-0 draw against Andriy Shevchenko's Genoa in the league. Atalanta boasted the lion's share of possession and registered three shots on target, but were unable to find the net.

Torino, on the other hand, lost 1-0 to Simone Inzaghi's Inter Milan in the league. A first-half goal from Dutch right-back Denzel Dumfries secured the win for Inter Milan.

Atalanta vs Torino Head-to-Head

In 24 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, the record is fairly even. Torino have won 10 games, lost nine and drawn five.

The two clubs last faced each other earlier this year in Serie A, with Atalanta beating Torino 2-1. Goals from Colombian striker Luis Muriel and young forward Roberto Piccoli sealed the deal for Atalanta. Star striker Andrea Belotti scored the consolation goal for Torino.

Atalanta form guide in Serie A: D-L-W-W-W

Torino form guide in Serie A: L-W-W-D-D

Atalanta vs Torino Team News

Atalanta

Atalanta will be without German left-back Robin Gosens and Colombia interntional Duvan Zapata. There are doubts over the availability of Danish full-back Joakim Maehle and centre-back Rafael Toloi. Other than that there are no known issues and manager Gian Piero Gasperini is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: Duvan Zapata, Robin Gosens

Doubtful: Rafael Toloi, Joakim Maehle

Suspended: None

Torino

Meanwhile, Torino boss Ivan Juric will be unable to call upon the services of winger Simone Edera and attacker Simone Verdi. There are doubts over the availability of Belgian midfielder Dennis Praet and star striker Andrea Belotti.

Injured: Simone Edera, Simone Verdi

Doubtful: Dennis Praet, Andrea Belotti

Suspended: None

Atalanta vs Torino Predicted XI

Atalanta Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Juan Musso, Berat Djimsiti, Merih Demiral, Jose Luis Palomino, Hans Hateboer, Teun Koopmeiners, Marten de Roon, Davide Zappacosta, Matteo Pessina, Ruslan Malinovskyi, Luis Muriel

Torino Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Vanja Milinkovic-Savic, Alessandro Buongiorno, Gleison Bremer, Armando Izzo, Cristian Ansaldi, Rolando Mandragora, Tommaso Pobega, Ricardo Rodriguez, Josip Brekalo, Karol Linetty, Antonio Sanabria

Atalanta vs Torino Prediction

Atalanta are 4th in the league, eight points behind league leaders Inter Milan. While it is unlikely that they will clinch the league title this season, Atalanta's continued progress under Gian Piero Gasperini has to be applauded. Their recruitment has seen them sign talents like Teun Koopmeiners and Joakim Maehle in recent seasons to great success.

Torino, on the other hand, are 11th in the league, having won two of their last five league games. Brazilian centre-back Gleison Bremer has produced some good performances and has been linked with clubs like Chelsea and Liverpool recently.

Atalanta should beat Torino.

Prediction: Atalanta 3-1 Torino

