Atalanta vs Torino prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2022-23

Atalanta will entertain Torino at the Gewiss Stadium in the Serie A on Thursday. Both teams are undefeated in the league this season, drawing two games and winning one. They have almost identical stats, scoring four goals apiece. Atalanta have conceded one goalm while Torino have let in two.
Atalanta returned to winning ways with a 1-0 win at Hellas Verona following a 1-1 home draw against reigning champions AC Milan. Torino, too, recorded a win last time around, beating Cremonese 2-1 away after a goalless draw against Lazio at home.
Atalanta vs Torino Head-to-Head
The two teams have crossed paths 126 times across competitions. Atalanta have been the better team in recent meetings, but Torino enjoy a 51-32 lead in the overall head-to-head record.
As many as 43 meetings between the two teams have ended in draws, including a 4-4 stalemate when they last met in the league in April.
Atalanta form guide (all competitions): W-D-W
Torino form guide (all competitions): W-D-W-W
Atalanta vs Torino Team News
Atalanta
Marco Carnesecchi is linked with a loan move to Cremonense and is close to finalising the deal. So he will play no part in the game. Berat Djimsiti suffered a broken leg in the draw against Milan and faces a lengthy time on the sidelines.
Jose Luis Palomino failed a doping test in July and has been suspended till further notice.
Injured: Berat Djimsiti
Doubtful: Davide Zappacosta, Marco Carnesecchi
Suspended: None
Unavailable: Jose Luis Palomino
Torino
Aleksei Miranchuk and David Zima are sidelined with injury, while Wilfried Singo is not expected to travel to Bergamo due to muscle fatigue.
Injured: Aleksei Miranchuk, David Zima
Doubtful: Wilfried Singo
Suspended: None
Unavailable: None
Atalanta vs Torino Predicted XIs
Atalanta (3-4-2-1): Juan Musso; Rafael Toloi, Merih Demiral, Caleb Okoli; Brandon Soppy, Marten de Roon, Teun Koopmeiners, Joakim Maehle; Mario Pasalic, Ademola Lookman; Duvan Zapata
Torino (3-4-2-1): Vanja Milinkovic-Savic; Koffi Djidji, Alessandro Buongiorno, Ricardo Rodriguez; Saaa Lukic, Samuele Ricci, Karol Linetty, Ola Aina; Nemanja Radonjic, Nikola Vlasic; Antonio Sanabria
Atalanta vs Torino Prediction
The hosts are undefeated against Torino in their last five meetings, but their last defeat against Il Toro came at home in 2019. The last six meetings between the two teams have produced over 2.5 goals, so this clash is also expected to be a high-scoring affair.
Considering the form of the two teams, a defeat for either side seems unlikely, and a high-scoring draw could ensue.
Prediction: Atalanta 2-2 Torino
