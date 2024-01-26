Atalanta vs Udinese Prediction and Betting Tips | 27th January 2024

The Serie A is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Udinese lock horns with Gian Piero Gasperini's Atalanta side in an important encounter at the Gewiss Stadium on Saturday.

Atalanta vs Udinese Preview

Udinese are currently in 16th place in the Serie A standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The home side slumped to a narrow 3-2 defeat at the hands of AC Milan last week and will need to work hard to bounce back in this match.

Atalanta, on the other hand, are in fifth place in the league table at the moment and have been fairly impressive so far this season. La Dea thrashed Frosinone by a comprehensive 5-0 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar scoreline this weekend.

Atalanta vs Udinese Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Atalanta have a slight edge over Udinese and have won 16 out of the last 46 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Udinese's 15 victories.

Atalanta are unbeaten in their last 12 matches against Udinese in the Serie A and have achieved longer such runs only against Sassuolo and Lazio in the competition.

Udinese have picked up a total of 27 victories against Atalanta in the Serie A - their joint-best record against a single opponent in the top flight.

Udinese have won only one of their last 15 matches away from home against Atalanta in the Serie A and have failed to find the back of the net in nine of these games.

Atalanta have won each of their last four matches at home in the Serie A - their longest such run in the competition since May 2021.

Atalanta vs Udinese Prediction

Atalanta have come into their own over the past month and will be intent on fighting for a place in the top four. The likes of Teun Koopmeiners and Charles De Ketelaere were impressive against Frosinone and will look to add to their goal tallies this weekend.

Udinese can pack a punch on their day but have struggled to impose themselves this season. Atalanta are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Atalanta 3-1 Udinese

Atalanta vs Udinese Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Atalanta to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Atalanta to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Charles De Ketelaere to score - Yes