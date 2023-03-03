Atalanta vs Udinese Prediction and Betting Tips | March 4, 2023

Atalanta and Udinese square off at the Gewiss Stadium in round 25 of Serie A on Saturday (March 4).

Gian Piero Gasperini’s men head into the weekend unbeaten in 11 games against the visitors and will look to continue in the same vein.

Atalanta failed to arrest their slump in Serie A, as they fell to a 2-0 defeat against AC Milan on Sunday (February 26). Gasperini’s side have now lost four of their last five outings, with a 2-0 win at Lazio on February 11 being the only exception.

With 41 points from 24 games, Atalanta are sixth in the standings, four points off the top four.

Meanwhile, Udinese were denied their first win of the year last weekend, as they played out a 2-2 draw with Spezia at the Dacia Arena.

Andrea Sottil’s men have now failed to win their last five league games, losing twice. With 31 points from 24 games, Udinese are ninth in the points table, level on points with tenth-placed Torino.

Atalanta vs Udinese Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

With 16 wins from the last 44 meetings, Atalanta hold a slight upper hand in the fixture.

Udinese have picked up one fewer win in that period, while the spoils have been shared on 13 occasions.

Udinese are winless in their last ten games against Atalanta, losing seven, since a 2-1 win in October 2017.

Atalanta B.C. @Atalanta_BC



We'll bounce back together 🤝



#GoAtalantaGo Si cade insieme, ci si rialza insieme 🖤We'll bounce back together 🤝 Si cade insieme, ci si rialza insieme 🖤💙We'll bounce back together 🤝#GoAtalantaGo https://t.co/yXegoz3yzi

While Atalanta have lost four of their last five games, they have won four times in their last five home games since December.

Udinese are winless in their last five games, losing twice since a 1-0 loss against Sampdoria in January.

Atalanta vs Udinese Prediction

While Atalanta have run out of steam in recent weeks, they head into the weekend as firm favourites given their recent home form. Gasperini’s side are unbeaten in ten games against Udinese and should come away with all three points here.

Prediction: Atalanta 3-1 Udinese

Atalanta vs Udinese Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Atalanta

Tip 2: Both teams to score - Yes (Both teams have scored in their last seven meetings since October 2019.)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have also been at least three goals in five of their last seven clashes.)

Poll : 0 votes