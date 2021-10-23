Atalanta vs Udinese prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2021-22 

Atalanta are set to play Udinese at the Gewiss Stadium tomorrow for their next Serie A fixture.

Atalanta come into this game on the back of a 3-2 loss to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Manchester United in the group stage of the UEFA Champions League. Second-half goals from England internationals Marcus Rashford and Harry Maguire and Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo sealed the deal for Manchester United.

First-half goals from Croatian midfielder Mario Pasalic and Turkish centre-back Merih Demiral proved to be mere consolations for Atalanta.

Udinese, on the other hand, drew 1-1 against Sinisa Mihajlovic's Bologna in Serie A. A second-half goal from Gambian forward Musa Barrow for Bologna was cancelled out by a goal from Portuguese striker Beto for Udinese, who had Argentine midfielder Roberto Pereyra sent off in the first-half.

Atalanta vs Udinese Head-to-Head

In 28 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Atalanta hold the advantage. They have won 10 games, lost eight and drawn 10.

The two clubs last faced each other earlier this year in Serie A, with Atalanta beating Udinese 3-2. A first-half brace from Colombian forward Luis Muriel and a second-half goal from Colombian striker Duvan Zapata secured the win for Atalanta. Goals from Argentina international Roberto Pereyra and Danish right-back Jens Stryger Larsen proved to consolation strikes for Udinese.

Atalanta form guide in Serie A: W-L-D-W-W

Udinese form guide in Serie A: D-D-L-L-L

Atalanta vs Udinese Team News

Atalanta

Atalanta have some injury issues. Manager Gian Piero Gasperini will be unable to call upon the services of German left-back Robin Gosens, Dutch right-back Hans Hateboer, midfielder Matteo Pessina and centre-backs Merih Demiral, Rafael Toloi and Berat Djimsiti.

Injured: Merih Demiral, Rafael Toloi, Berat Djimsiti, Matteo Pessina, Hans Hateboer, Robin Gosens

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Udinese

Meanwhile, Udinese will be without Spanish forward Gerard Deulofeu, while Argentine midfielder Roberto Pereyra is suspended. Other than that there are no known issues and manager Luca Gotti is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: Gerard Deulofeu

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Roberto Pereyra

Atalanta vs Udinese Predicted XI

Atalanta Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Juan Musso, Marten de Roon, Matteo Lovato, Jose Luis Palomino, Davide Zappacosta, Teun Koopmeiners, Remo Freuler, Joakim Maehle, Aleksei Miranchuk, Ruslan Malinovskyi, Duvan Zapata

Udinese Predicted XI (3-5-2): Marco Silvestri, Rodrigo Becao, Bram Nuytinck, Sebastien de Maio, Jens Stryger Larsen, Mato Jajalo, Walace, Jean-Victor Makengo, Destiny Udogie, Ignacio Pussetto, Beto

Atalanta vs Udinese Prediction

Atalanta are 6th in Serie A, and given the standards they have set in recent seasons, their current league position should be jotted down as a disappointing one. Gian Piero Gasperini has done an amazing job at the helm, and he will be keen to ensure that heads don't drop after his side relinquished a two-goal lead to lose to Manchester United.

Udinese, on the other hand, lost two important players this summer. Goalkeeper Juan Musso and midfielder Rodrigo De Paul have both left the club, with Musso now the first-choice goalkeeper for Atalanta. They have lost three of their last five league games, and while they look relatively safe in the league table at 11th position, they are only five points behind 20th-placed Salernitana.

Atalanta should win here.

Prediction: Atalanta 3-1 Udinese

Edited by Abhinav Anand