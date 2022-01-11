Atalanta vs Venezia prediction, preview, team news and more | Coppa Italia 2021-22

Coppa Italia action returns for round of 16 fixtures this week as Atalanta host Venezia at the Atleti Azzurri d'Italia on Wednesday.

Atalanta are fresh from their 6-2 rout of 14th-placed Udinese on Sunday. They are the runner-ups from the previous edition, having lost 2-1 to Juventus in the final and will be hoping to go all the way this time around.

Venezia suffered a 3-0 loss at home to AC Milan in their first game of the year but remain four points clear of the relegation zone at the moment. Their Coppa Italia campaign last season was cut short in the third round as they lost 3-1 to Udinese.

They secured a date against the Bergamo-based outfit with a 3-1 win over second-division side Ternana in December.

Atalanta vs Venezia Head-to-Head

There have been 48 games between the two sides across all competitions, with the hosts having a 21-13 lead in wins while 14 games have ended in draws.

This will be the sixth meeting between them in the Coppa Italia and the two sides have been evenly matched in the cup fixtures, with two wins each and one game ending in a draw.

They last met at Wednesday's venue in a Serie A fixture in November. In their first meeting since 2004, Atalanta came out on top with a comprehensive 4-0 win.

Atalanta form guide (all competitions): W-D-L-W-W

Venezia form guide (all competitions): L-L-D-W-D

Atalanta vs Venezia Team News

Atalanta

There are just a couple of injury concerns for the hosts as Duvan Zapata is sidelined with a groin injury and Robin Gosens is ruled out with a hamstring problem.

Injured: Duvan Zapata, Robin Gosens

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Venezia

Paolo Zanetti has a full-strength squad for this cup tie, with Tyronne Ebuehi being the only absentee on account of national duty with Nigeria at the ongoing AFCON. Michael Svoboda's suspension won't affect his participation in this game.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable (International duty - AFCON): Tyronne Ebuehi

Atalanta vs Venezia Predicted XI

Atalanta Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Juan Musso; Berat Djimsiti, Merih Demiral, Jose Luis Palomino; Hans Hateboer, Teun Koopmeiners, Marten de Roon, Davide Zappacosta; Matteo Pessina, Ruslan Malinovskyi; Luis Muriel

Venezia Predicted XI (4-3-2-1): Sergio Romero; Ridgeciano Haps, Pietro Ceccaroni, Michael Svoboda, Pasquale Mazzocchi; Ethan Ampadu, Michael Cuisance, Gianluca Busio; David Okereke, Mattia Aramu, Thomas Henry

Atalanta vs Venezia Prediction

Atalanta scored six against Udinese on Sunday and are expected to continue their goal-scoring form against Venezia, who have conceded 37 goals in Serie A this term.

The visiting side are winless in their last seven outings, scoring just six goals, so the odds of a clean sheet for La Dea also look good. The hosts are expected to come out victorious here.

Prediction: Atalanta 4-0 Venezia

