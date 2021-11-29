Atalanta vs Venezia prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2021-22

Atalanta host Venezia at the Gewiss Stadium in Serie A on Tuesday, with both sides having contrasting seasons so far.

Atalanta are currently fourth in the league, three points off Inter Milan in third. Gian Piero Gasperini's side have been in great form of late and are unbeaten in their last eight games across all competitions. They should be confident of extending their streak with a win against Venezia this week.

Venezia, on the other hand, are 16th in the league, five points above the relegation zone. Paolo Zanetti's side will go into the game off the back of a 2-0 loss against Inter Milan last time out. They will look to bounce back with a win against Atalanta on Tuesday.

Both sides are looking to win the game and climb up the table. That should make Tuesday's contest an interesting matchup.

Atalanta vs Venezia Head-to-Head

The two sides have faced each other only five times in the 21st century, with their last meeting being a 1-0 Venezia win back in February 2004.

Atalanta Form Guide: D-W-W-D-W

Venezia Form Guide: L-D-W-W-L

Atalanta vs Venezia Team News

Robin Gosens will be a huge absence for Atalanta on Tuesday

Atalanta

Atalanta have no new injury worries following their 1-0 win against Juventus last time out. Matteo Lovato and Robin Gosens are both still out injured.

Injured: Matteo Lovato, Robin Gosens

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Venezia

Venezia came away unscathed from their 2-0 loss against Inter Milan over the weekend. Luca Fiordilino is still unavailable due to injury.

Injured: Luca Fiordilino

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Atalanta vs Venezia Predicted XI

Atalanta Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Juan Musso; Jose Luis Palomino, Merih Demiral, Berat Djimisiti; Joakim Maehle, Marten de Roon, Remo Freuler, Davide Zappacosta; Ruslan Malinovsky, Mario Pasalic; Duvan Zapata

Venezia Predicted XI (4-3-2-1): Sergio Romero; Ridgeciano Haps, Pietro Ceccaroni, Mattia Caldara, Pasquale Mazzocchi; Ethan Ampadu, Antonio Vacca, Gianluca Busio; Sofian Kiyine, Mattia Aramu; David Okereke

Atalanta vs Venezia Prediction

It's hard to see Venezia picking up any points from the game given the difference in form and quality between the two sides. Atalanta have been in great form of late and should have enough firepower up front to pick up all three points on Tuesday.

We predict Atalanta will win the game comfortably.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Prediction: Atalanta 2-0 Venezia

Edited by Peter P