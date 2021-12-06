Atalanta vs Villarreal prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League 2021-22

The UEFA Champions League returns this week and will see Atalanta host Villarreal on Wednesday in the final game of their group F fixtures.

The game will ultimately determine which of the teams will join Manchester United in the knockout stages of the tournament.

Atalanta began their Champions League campaign with a 2-2 draw against Villarreal before beating Young Boys 1-0. They then failed to beat Manchester United in two attempts, losing one and drawing the other before playing out a 3-3 draw against Young Boys last time out.

Atalanta sit third in the group with six points. A win on Wednesday would see them qualify for the knockout stages for the third consecutive season.

Villarreal went winless in their first two Champions League games, drawing 2-2 against Atalanta and then losing 2-1 to Manchester United. They beat Young Boys home and away before losing to the Red Devils once again in their last game.

Villarreal are one point and one place above their midweek hosts in the group table. A draw will be enough to see the La Liga side through to the next phase.

Atalanta vs Villarreal Head-to-Head

There has been just one game between Atalanta and Villarreal, the reverse meeting of Wednesday's fixture. The game, which was played back in September, ended 2-2.

Both teams will now be looking to get the better of each other when they clash this week in a bid to advance in the competition.

Atalanta Form Guide (UEFA Champions League): D-D-L-W-D

Villarreal Form Guide (UEFA Champions League): L-W-W-L-D

Atalanta vs Villarreal Team News

Atalanta

Matteo Lovato and Robin Gosens are both out with injuries and will miss the game on Wednesday. The duo are the only absentees for the visitors.

Injured: Matteo Lovato, Robin Gosens

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Villarreal

Francis Coquelin and Serge Aurier are both recovering from injuries and may not be available on Wednesday.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Francis Coquelin, Serge Aurier

Suspended: None

Atalanta vs Villarreal Predicted XI

Atalanta Predicted XI (3-4-3): Juan Musso; Merih Demiral, Jose Luis Palomino, Rafael Toloi; Joakim Maehle, Marten de Roon, Remo Freuler, Davide Zappacosta; Ruslan Malinovskyi, Mario Pasalic, Duvan Zapata

Villarreal Predicted XI (4-3-3): Geronimo Rulli; Alfonso Pedraza, Pau Torres, Raul Albiol, Juan Foyth; Etienne Capoue, Manu Trigueros, Dani Parejo; Moi Gomez, Yeremi Pino, Gerard Moreno

Atalanta vs Villarreal Prediction

Atalanta are unbeaten in their last 10 games with their last loss coming against Manchester United back in October. They are unbeaten in their last five home games and will look to maximize their home advantage on Wednesday.

Villarreal need just one point to go through but are not in the best of form. They have won just one of their last five games across all competitions. Their Champions League run could come to an end this week, with Atalanta securing a narrow victory at home.

Prediction: Atalanta 2-1 Villarreal

