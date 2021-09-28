Atalanta vs Young Boys prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League 2021-22

Atalanta welcome Young Boys to the Gewiss Stadium in Group F of the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday.

The hosts head into the game off the back of an impressive draw against Inter Milan in Serie A, while the visitors claimed a 2-1 win over FC St. Gallen.

Atalanta were denied their third win on the trot last time out when they played out a 2-2 draw against Inter Milan.

Prior to that, Gian Piero Gasperini’s men picked up a 1-0 win over Salernitana before beating Sassuolo 2-1 on home turf.

They now head to the Champions League where they came from behind to salvage a 2-2 draw in their Group F opener.

Meanwhile, Young Boys secured a dramatic 2-1 win over Premier League giants Manchester United two Tuesdays ago.

After Cristiano Ronaldo scored to hand the Red Devils a 1-0 lead heading into the interval, the hosts upped the ante in the second half and turned the tie around through goals from Nicolas Ngamaleu and Jordan Siebatcheu.

David Wagner’s side head into Wednesday’s game unbeaten in their last 10 outings across all competitions, picking up an impressive nine wins and one draw.

Atalanta vs Young Boys Head-To-Head

This will be the first meeting between the two sides and they will be aiming to begin their rivalry on a winning note.

Atalanta Form Guide (all competitions): L-D-W-W-D

Young Boys Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-W-W-W

Atalanta vs Young Boys Team News

Atalanta

The Italians will have to cope without the services of Jose Luis Palomino, Luis Muriel and Hans Hateboer, who are presently recuperating from injuries.

Injured: Luis Muriel, Jose Luis Palomino, Hans Hateboer

Suspended: None

Young Boys

The visitors will take to the pitch without Jean-Pierre Nsame, Fabian Lustenberger, Joel Monteiro, Cedric Zesiger and Esteban Petignat, who have all been sidelined through injuries.

Injured: Jean-Pierre Nsame, Fabian Lustenberger, Joel Monteiro, Cedric Zesiger, Esteban Petignat

Suspended: None

Atalanta vs Young Boys Predicted XI

Atalanta Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Juan Musso; Rafael Toloi, Merih Demiral, Berat Djimsiti; Davide Zappacosta, Mario Pasalic, Teun Koopmeiners, Robin Gosens; Matteo Pessina; Josip Ilicic, Duvan Zapata

Young Boys Predicted XI (4-4-2): David von Ballmoos, Silvan Hefti, Sandro Lauper, Mohamed Ali Camara, Ulisses Garcia, Christian Fassnacht, Christopher Martins Pereira, Michel Aebischer, Moumi Ngamaleu, Meschak Elia, Jordan Siebatcheu

Atalanta vs Young Boys Prediction

Young Boys will fancy their chances against the Italians as they head into the game on a scintillating run of results, winning each of their last five games. However, Atalanta boast a significantly superior crop of players and we predict they will take the positives from their draw against Inter and claim all three points.

Prediction: Atalanta 2-1 Young Boys

Edited by Peter P