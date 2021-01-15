Athletic Bilbao defeat scuppers Real Madrid’s most realistic chance of winning silverware this season

Real Madrid has so far had a mixed season but the club were dealt a huge blow when they were eliminated from the Spanish Super Cup. This is a trophy that the Spanish giants won last season.

The Los Blancos were beaten fair and square by Athletic Bilbao in the semi-final at the Estadio La Rosaleda on Thursday. Zinedine Zidane’s side made a poor start to the game and their opponents made them pay for their lethargy.

Raul Garcia put the Basque club in the lead in the 18th minute after being set up by Dani Garcia. The striker doubled Athletic Bilbao’s lead after the half-hour mark when he converted a penalty.

At this point, Real Madrid was dead and buried but the Blancos gave themselves a fighting chance when Karim Benzema pulled one back in the 73rd minute. However, despite a late rally from Madrid, the Los Leones protected their lead to win the game.

Real Madrid's most realistic chance of winning silverware has gone

The Super Cup was Real Madrid's most realistic chance of winning a trophy this season. The club is struggling in the La Liga and currently lacks the personnel to win the UEFA Champions League.

As it stands, though, it is Barcelona and Athletic Bilbao who will be competing in the final of the Super Cup. Zidane tried to downplay Madrid’s elimination from the competition by saying it wasn’t a failure.

However, the Frenchman knows in his heart that his side have just allowed a great opportunity to win silverware slip through their hands.

Advertisement

"Our first half was difficult, we didn't get into the game well, they scored two goals. They had two chances and two goals. When you are two goals down, it is always difficult,” Zidane said, as quoted by Goal.

"Then we had a better second half. We created chances, we had several, scored a goal, but could not score a second. It is not a failure. Failure is not trying, not giving everything on the field. Life is like that, you can't always win. What we always try to do is win, but you can't always," added the Real Madrid manager.

Eden Hazard failed to complete a single take-on in his 66 minutes on the pitch against Athletic Club.



Not his night tonight. pic.twitter.com/32gpNHTaeA — Squawka Football (@Squawka) January 14, 2021

Real Madrid currently occupies second place in the La Liga and are four points behind Atletico Madrid, who still have two games in hand.

In the Champions League, the Blancos are set to face Atalanta in the last 16 and will face tougher opposition if they manage to beat the Serie A side.

This is why the Spanish Super Cup was the club’s most realistic chance of winning a trophy this season. The opportunity, however, has been scuppered by their defeat to Athletic Bilbao.