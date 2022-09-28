Athletic Bilbao vs Almeria Prediction and Betting Tips | 30th September 2022

The 2022-23 edition of La Liga is back in action with another round of matches this week as Athletic Bilbao take on Almeria in an important clash at the Estadio San Mames on Friday.

Athletic Bilbao vs Almeria Preview

Almeria are currently in 16th place in the La Liga standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The newly-promoted side suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat against Mallorca last week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Athletic Bilbao, on the other hand, are in fourth place in the league table at the moment and have been in impressive form so far. The Basque giants edged Rayo Vallecano to an important 3-2 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Athletic Bilbao vs Almeria Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Athletic Bilbao have an impressive record against Almeria and have won seven out of the 13 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Almeria's three victories.

After failing to secure a victory in their first four La Liga games against Almeria, Athletic Bilbao have defeated the team in seven of their last eight matches in the competition.

Athletic Bilbao have an excellent home record against Almeria in La Liga and have won their last four matches against the away side at the San Mames.

Almeria have suffered defeat in seven of their last eight away games against Basque sides in La Liga, with their previous victory coming against Real Sociedad in 2014.

Athletic Bilbao are winless in their last four La Liga matches played on a Friday and have played out draws in each of their last three such league games.

Athletic Bilbao have secured 13 points from their six league games so far this season - their highest tally at this stage of the competition in 29 years.

Athletic Bilbao vs Almeria Prediction

Athletic Bilbao have stepped up admirably this season and have built a robust squad over the past year. The likes of Inaki Williams and Iker Muniain have become senior members of the side and will need to prove their mettle this week.

Almeria have struggled on their return to the top flight and have their work cut out for them this season. Athletic Bilbao are in better form at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Athletic Bilbao 3-1 Almeria

Athletic Bilbao vs Almeria Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Athletic Bilbao

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Athletic Bilbao to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Inaki Williams to score - Yes

