Athletic Bilbao vs Almeria Prediction and Betting Tips | October 6, 2023

Athletic Bilbao host Almeria at the Estadio de Vallecas on Friday (October 6) in La Liga action.
The hosts lost 3-0 to Real Sociedad in their last game, squandering multiple scoring chances. Bilbao are sixth in the league table with 14 points from eight games.
Almeria, meanwhile, have endured a poor start to their season, as they find themselves rock bottom in the league table following a 3-3 draw against Granada in their previous outing.
They looked set for a resounding win following Luis Suarez (not the former Barcelona striker)'s five-minute hat-trick in the first half. However, Granada hit back with three goals in the final 25 minutes to force a share of the spoils in the six-goal thriller.
Athletic Bilbao vs Almeria Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- This will be the 15th meeting between the two teams, with Bilbao leading 9-2.
- Bilbao have won their last four games in the fixture and are unbeaten in 10.
- Almeria are without a clean sheet in four games in the fixture.
- Almeria have the joint-worst defensive record in the league this season, conceding 21 times.
- Nine of Bilbao's 13 league goals this season have come at home.
Athletic Bilbao vs Almeria Prediction
Bilbao's latest result ended their six-game unbeaten streak. They're unbeatem in three home games.
Almeria, meanwhile, are without a win in eight games this season, losing five. They're winless in last seven away league games, and the trend could continue with another defeat on the road.
Prediction: Bilbao 3-1 Almeria
Athletic Bilbao vs Almeria Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Bilbao
Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Five of their last seven meetings have produced more than 2.5 goals.)
Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have scored in Almeria's last seven games.)