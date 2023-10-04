Athletic Bilbao vs Almeria Prediction and Betting Tips | October 6, 2023

Athletic Bilbao host Almeria at the Estadio de Vallecas on Friday (October 6) in La Liga action.

The hosts lost 3-0 to Real Sociedad in their last game, squandering multiple scoring chances. Bilbao are sixth in the league table with 14 points from eight games.

Almeria, meanwhile, have endured a poor start to their season, as they find themselves rock bottom in the league table following a 3-3 draw against Granada in their previous outing.

They looked set for a resounding win following Luis Suarez (not the former Barcelona striker)'s five-minute hat-trick in the first half. However, Granada hit back with three goals in the final 25 minutes to force a share of the spoils in the six-goal thriller.

Athletic Bilbao vs Almeria Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 15th meeting between the two teams, with Bilbao leading 9-2.

Bilbao have won their last four games in the fixture and are unbeaten in 10.

Almeria are without a clean sheet in four games in the fixture.

Almeria have the joint-worst defensive record in the league this season, conceding 21 times.

Nine of Bilbao's 13 league goals this season have come at home.

Athletic Bilbao vs Almeria Prediction

Bilbao's latest result ended their six-game unbeaten streak. They're unbeatem in three home games.

Almeria, meanwhile, are without a win in eight games this season, losing five. They're winless in last seven away league games, and the trend could continue with another defeat on the road.

Prediction: Bilbao 3-1 Almeria

Athletic Bilbao vs Almeria Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Bilbao

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Five of their last seven meetings have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have scored in Almeria's last seven games.)