Athletic Bilbao vs Arsenal Prediction and Betting Tips | 16th September 2025

The 2025-26 edition of the UEFA Champions League kicks off with its first set of matches this week as Athletic Bilbao lock horns with Mikel Arteta's Arsenal side in an important encounter at the San Mames on Tuesday. Both teams have good players in their ranks and will want to win this game.

Athletic Bilbao vs Arsenal Preview

Arsenal are currently in second place in the Premier League standings and have stepped up to the plate so far this season. The Gunners eased past Nottingham Forest by a 3-0 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar scoreline this week.

Athletic Bilbao, on the other hand, are in third place in the La Liga table at the moment and have also been impressive over the past year. The Basque outfit slumped to a shock 1-0 defeat at the hands of Deportivo Alaves last week and will need to work hard to bounce back in this match.

Athletic Bilbao vs Arsenal Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Arsenal have never played an official game against Athletic Bilbao in the UEFA Champions League and will need to adapt to a formidable new opponent this week.

Athletic Bilbao have played out only three matches against opponents from England in the UEFA Champions League, with their previous such game taking place in the 1983-84 season.

Arsenal have won their last six matches against teams from Spain in the UEFA Champions League and could become the first team in the history of the competition to achieve a streak of six such victories.

Athletic Bilbao have lost only two of their last 10 matches at home against teams from England in European competitions but did lose their most recent such game against Manchester United by a 3-0 margin last season.

Athletic Bilbao vs Arsenal Prediction

Arsenal have a formidable squad at their disposal and will be intent on making the most of the resources at their disposal. Martin Zubimendi scored an excellent brace in his previous game and will look to make an impact yet again this weekend.

Athletic Bilbao can pull off an upset on their day but have been inconsistent over the past year. Arsenal are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Athletic Bilbao 1-3 Arsenal

Athletic Bilbao vs Arsenal Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Arsenal to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Arsenal to score first - Yes

