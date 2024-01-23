Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona Prediction and Betting Tips | 24th January 2024

Barcelona visit the San Mames on Wednesday to play Athletic Bilbao in the quarter-finals of the Copa del Rey.

Following their Spanish Supercup final loss to Real Madrid in Saudi Arabia, the Blaugrana appear to have regained their mojo. Since that fateful night in Riyadh, Xavi's side have returned to a 3-1 win over Unionistas in the last round of the cup, followed by a 4-2 win over Real Betis on Sunday.

The reigning Spanish champions had nearly dropped points in the league yet again, as Ferran Torres' double was canceled out by a quick-fire brace from Isco. But in the 90th minute, Joao Felix restored Barcelona's lead before Torres brought up his hat-trick to net their fourth of the evening.

Nonetheless, the Catalans remain seven points behind Real Madrid, right behind leaders Girona, who have a game in hand. This leaves the Copa del Rey as possibly their only shot at silverware this season, and their renewed vigor will certainly help the side in that regard.

Athletic Bilbao are just three points behind Barcelona on the league table, having played a game more. Their recent form has been solid, with Los Leones losing just one of their last 15 games in all competitions, although it came in their most recent outing.

Valencia ended their dream run with a slender 1-0 victory in La Liga over the weekend. Hugo Duro broke Bilbao's resistance in the 61st minute to condemn them to their first loss in nearly three months.

Which was the last team to beat the Basque Country outfit before this? You guessed it; Barcelona.

Athletic Bilbao have also enjoyed a good run in their Copa del Rey campaign thus far. They've overcome Rubi (2-1), Cayon (3-0), Eibar (3-0) and lately, Alaves (2-0).

Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

In 239 games between the sides, Barcelona have won 121 times, while losing to Athletic Bilbao on 79 occasions.

Barcelona have won their last four games against Athletic Bilbao, scoring 10 goals and conceding none.

Athletic Bilbao's last win over Barcelona came in January 2022, ironically in the Copa del Rey: the Lions beat them 3-2 in extra-time in the round of 16.

Barcelona have won just one of their last three visits to San Mames: a 1-0 win in La Liga in March 2023.

Athletic Bilbao's Asier Villalibre has scored a double in each of their last three round of the Copa del Rey: vs Cayon (second round), vs Eibar (third round) and vs Alaves (last-16).

Barcelona have scored three goals in both their Copa del Rey games this season: vs Unionistas and vs Barbastro.

Barcelona's Ferran Torres is looking to score in his third game in a row: he scored against Unionistas in the last 16 of the Copa del Rey, and then a hat-trick against Real Betis in La Liga.

Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona Prediction

Athletic Bilbao have upset Barcelona in cup games in the past, and will be looking to ruffle a few more feathers here too. However, with the Copa del Rey appearing to be their biggest chance at winning a trophy, the Catalans won't go down that easily, and we expect them to secure a narrow win.

Prediction: Athletic Bilbao 1-2 Barcelona

Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Barcelona to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes