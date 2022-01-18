×
Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa del Rey 2021-22

Barcelona take on Athletic Bilbao this week
Aditya Hosangadi
ANALYST
Modified Jan 18, 2022 12:47 AM IST
Preview

The Copa del Rey is back in action with a massive Round of 16 fixture this week as Barcelona take on Athletic Bilbao on Thursday. Both teams have impressive players in their ranks and will want to win this game.

Athletic Bilbao are in ninth place in the La Liga standings and have been impressive this season. The Basque side gave Real Madrid a run for their money in the Spanish Super Cup final and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Barcelona, on the other hand, are in sixth place in the league table at the moment and have shown marked improvement under Xavi. The Catalans also slumped to a defeat against Real Madrid last week and have a point to prove in this match.

📽️ 𝗭𝗢𝗢𝗠 I We'll never stop fighting to be champions. 𝗔𝗹𝘄𝗮𝘆𝘀 𝗔𝘁𝗵𝗹𝗲𝘁𝗶𝗰 🔴⚪A Supercopa final day in Riyadh. #AthleticRealMadrid #AthleticClub 🦁 https://t.co/OcK6TqeoG9

Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona Head-to-Head

Barcelona have an impressive record against Athletic Bilbao and have won 44 out of 68 matches played between the two sides. Athletic Bilbao have managed 10 victories against Barcelona and will need to step up in this fixture.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in August last year and ended in a 1-1 draw. Barcelona were poor on the day and cannot afford a similar performance this week.

Athletic Bilbao form guide: L-W-D-W-W

Barcelona form guide: L-D-W-W-D

Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona Team News

Athletic Bilbao need to be at their best
Athletic Bilbao

Unai Nunez and Asier Villalibre are struggling with their fitness and might not feature in this game. Yuri Berchiche has completed his recovery and will be available against Barcelona.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Unai Nunez, Asier Villalibre

Unavailable: None

Barcelona have a few injury concerns
Barcelona

Ronald Araujo and Frenkie de Jong have recovered from their injuries but Sergi Roberto and Eric Garcia remain ruled out of this fixture. Martin Braithwaite has resumed training with the squad but is unlikely to be risked in this match.

Injured: Sergi Roberto, Eric Garcia

Doubtful: Martin Braithwaite

Suspended: None

Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona Predicted XI

Athletic Bilbao Predicted XI (4-4-2): Unai Simon; Mikel Balenziaga, Inigo Martinez, Yeray Alvarez, Oscar De Marcos; Unai Vencedor, Dani Garcia, Iker Muniain, Alex Berenguer; Oihan Sancet, Inaki Williams

🌎⏰ 𝐓𝐢𝐦𝐞 𝐳𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 #𝐀𝐡𝐭𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐁𝐚𝐫𝐜̧𝐚 https://t.co/MIhUB90C80

Barcelona Predicted XI (4-3-3): Marc-Andre ter Stegen; Jordi Alba, Gerard Pique, Ronald Araujo, Dani Alves; Sergio Busquets, Pedri, Gavi; Memphis Depay, Ferran Torres, Ansu Fati, Luuk de Jong

Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona Prediction

Barcelona have stepped up under Xavi but will need a consistent run of positive results to turn their season around. With Ferran Torres and Ansu Fati available for selection, the Catalans might become a force to be reckoned with this month.

Athletic Bilbao are perfectly capable of pulling off an upset and have managed to trouble the Blaugrana in the past. Barcelona are the better team on paper, however, and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Athletic Bilbao 1-2 Barcelona

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi
