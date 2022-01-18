Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa del Rey 2021-22

The Copa del Rey is back in action with a massive Round of 16 fixture this week as Barcelona take on Athletic Bilbao on Thursday. Both teams have impressive players in their ranks and will want to win this game.
Athletic Bilbao are in ninth place in the La Liga standings and have been impressive this season. The Basque side gave Real Madrid a run for their money in the Spanish Super Cup final and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.
Barcelona, on the other hand, are in sixth place in the league table at the moment and have shown marked improvement under Xavi. The Catalans also slumped to a defeat against Real Madrid last week and have a point to prove in this match.
Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona Head-to-Head
Barcelona have an impressive record against Athletic Bilbao and have won 44 out of 68 matches played between the two sides. Athletic Bilbao have managed 10 victories against Barcelona and will need to step up in this fixture.
The previous meeting between the two teams took place in August last year and ended in a 1-1 draw. Barcelona were poor on the day and cannot afford a similar performance this week.
Athletic Bilbao form guide: L-W-D-W-W
Barcelona form guide: L-D-W-W-D
Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona Team News
Athletic Bilbao
Unai Nunez and Asier Villalibre are struggling with their fitness and might not feature in this game. Yuri Berchiche has completed his recovery and will be available against Barcelona.
Injured: None
Doubtful: Unai Nunez, Asier Villalibre
Unavailable: None
Barcelona
Ronald Araujo and Frenkie de Jong have recovered from their injuries but Sergi Roberto and Eric Garcia remain ruled out of this fixture. Martin Braithwaite has resumed training with the squad but is unlikely to be risked in this match.
Injured: Sergi Roberto, Eric Garcia
Doubtful: Martin Braithwaite
Suspended: None
Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona Predicted XI
Athletic Bilbao Predicted XI (4-4-2): Unai Simon; Mikel Balenziaga, Inigo Martinez, Yeray Alvarez, Oscar De Marcos; Unai Vencedor, Dani Garcia, Iker Muniain, Alex Berenguer; Oihan Sancet, Inaki Williams
Barcelona Predicted XI (4-3-3): Marc-Andre ter Stegen; Jordi Alba, Gerard Pique, Ronald Araujo, Dani Alves; Sergio Busquets, Pedri, Gavi; Memphis Depay, Ferran Torres, Ansu Fati, Luuk de Jong
Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona Prediction
Barcelona have stepped up under Xavi but will need a consistent run of positive results to turn their season around. With Ferran Torres and Ansu Fati available for selection, the Catalans might become a force to be reckoned with this month.
Athletic Bilbao are perfectly capable of pulling off an upset and have managed to trouble the Blaugrana in the past. Barcelona are the better team on paper, however, and hold the upper hand going into this game.
Also ReadArticle Continues below
Prediction: Athletic Bilbao 1-2 Barcelona